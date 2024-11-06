Get to the Coldplay Sydney shows on these special trains full of stars and music

Well, Sydney, a Hymn for the Weekend is finally this week. Coldplay is taking to the stage on Wednesday, November 6 and Thursday, November 7 and carrying on right through to Saturday and Sunday. The tour is one of the most highly anticipated music events of the year. Actually, event, period. With more than 300,000 fans expected at the four sell-out shows, the experience is up there with T-Swift’s Eras Tour earlier this year – and Sydney Trains is accommodating for this in the same theatrical way. Leave the car at home and start the party early with these public transport options...

How to get to the Coldplay Sydney concert at Accor Stadium

Accor Stadium is situated very conveniently near Olympic Park Station. It’s only a 10-minute walk away and has regular buses and trains passing through. On the nights of the Coldplay Tour, Transport NSW is running 568 extra trains and 650 extra buses. Not only are there all these extra options, but they’ll be decked out in the spirit of the Music of the Spheres tour. The trains will be playing Coldplay hits, and Central Station will be decked out with colours and lighting for the tour. The L1 light rail will also be running for a little longer than usual, until 1am, so that getting home is easy peasy.

Which trains go to the Coldplay Sydney shows?

To get to the concerts, express trains from Central to Olympic Park will run every three to four minutes. You’ll know exactly which trains to catch, because ‘Coldplay Music of the Spheres’ will be displayed on the boards marking your destination. On the way home, trains leaving Olympic Park every three minutes will head towards Central, Campbelltown and Penrith.

Which buses go to the Coldplay Sydney shows?

If you’re heading towards Parramatta, Route 525 runs to and from Olympic Park via Newington. Whereas Routes 526 and 533 run between Olympic Park and Rhodes/Chatswood.

For all public transport routes to the concert, check here.

How much is public transport to Coldplay?

If you weren’t already sold on hopping on one of the party trains, you might reconsider when you find out they’re free. All tickets for Coldplay include public transport fees so you can just flash your Music of the Spheres ticket on the night.

