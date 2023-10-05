Cult ramen joint Gumshara is reopening in Sydney this week

And in even better news, the beloved ramen restaurant will be close to its OG site

Get ready to slurp: legendary ramen restaurant Gumshara is reopening this week – and in good news you won’t have to go far, as the new digs are still in Chinatown.

After 14 years of operation in the Eating World Food Court, news dropped in August that the beloved ramen joint would be closing to make way for a massive new development.

Thankfully, the team has found a new 40-seater site on the corner of Kimber Lane and Little Hay Street to serve hungry Sydneysiders, as reported by Good Food.

Spearheaded by co-owner and head chef Mori Hogashida, Gumshara has gained legions of fans – 700 of whom lined up for hours on their last day of trading at Eating World – for its collagen-enriched noodle soup made using a traditional Japanese method.

It takes a whopping seven days to make the pork stock for the tonkotsu ramen and just three ingredients: water, miso and 120kg of pork bones. The result is a rich, soul-warming bowl of noodle soup with an incredible porky flavour and enough guts for two.

The exact opening date is not confirmed, but it's meant to be this week. We will keep you posted.

