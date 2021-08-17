[title]
As lockdowns lumber on, the state Government has just again extended the Dine & Discover NSW stimulus program. You now have until June next year to use all four of the $25 vouchers.
Takeaway businesses are now able to register to accept Dine vouchers, so you can use a couple of vouchers to get a sweet saving on a meal as you support a local restaurant (except for when you order through a third-party delivery service) and have a couple more vouchers banked up to use on a post-lockdown outing – like a cheaper visit to Luna Park, tickets to see a show at the Sydney Opera House, a day at the zoo, or saving some cash on climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge. For the time being, we’ll settle for a cheaper feed from our local.
Want to know which businesses in your area are accepting vouchers? You can search by location or business name in the Dine & Discover NSW business finder on the NSW government website.
Are you a NSW resident over 18-years-old and still not sure how to claim your vouchers? Here’s our handy explainer.