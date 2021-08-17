Sydney
A person wears a facemask and gloves and smiles as they hold out a brown takeaway bag for collection.
Photograph: Sven Mieke/Unsplash

Dine and Discover vouchers have been extended again

You now have until June 2022 to use your $25 discounts on going out and takeaway

Written by
Alannah Maher
As lockdowns lumber on, the state Government has just again extended the Dine & Discover NSW stimulus program. You now have until June next year to use all four of the $25 vouchers. 

Takeaway businesses are now able to register to accept Dine vouchers, so you can use a couple of vouchers to get a sweet saving on a meal as you support a local restaurant (except for when you order through a third-party delivery service) and have a couple more vouchers banked up to use on a post-lockdown outing – like a cheaper visit to Luna Park, tickets to see a show at the Sydney Opera House, a day at the zoo, or saving some cash on climbing the Sydney Harbour Bridge. For the time being, we’ll settle for a cheaper feed from our local.

Want to know which businesses in your area are accepting vouchers? You can search by location or business name in the Dine & Discover NSW business finder on the NSW government website.

Are you a NSW resident over 18-years-old and still not sure how to claim your vouchers? Here’s our handy explainer

Wondering where to use your vouchers? Check out our list of the best takeaway offerings in your area.

