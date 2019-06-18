Dine at these legendary Sydney restaurants before they're gone

Just yesterday, head chef Karl Firla revealed he’ll be calling time on Oscillate Wildly, his much-loved, forward-thinking Inner West deg-only diner. It’s the latest in a series of high-profile Sydney restaurant closure announcements in 2019, which kicked off back in January when Kylie Kwong broke the news that she’d be shutting the doors at her Chinese-Australian institution, Billy Kwong.



In the time between, we’ve bid farewell to Ross and Sunny Lusted’s acclaimed CBD stalwart the Bridge Room, and more recently to the Fish Shop, Merivale’s celebrated chic seafood shack in Potts Point, which lasted eight and seven years, respectively – no small feat in the Harbour City’s competitive dining scene.



After a five-year run, owners Cam Fairbairn and Mitch Orr also made headlines last month when they revealed they’d be switching off the pasta extruder for good at ACME, their Italo-Asian noodle joint in Rushcutter’s Bay.



In short, it’s been a tough start to the year for some of Sydney’s finest restaurants. Not all hope is lost, however. You’ve still got until the end of June to tackle that pig’s head macaroni and another baloney sandwich at ACME, and until August to slip in to the sliver of a dining room on Australia Street in Newtown to experience Oscillate’s innovative tasting menu.



The crew at Billy Kwong, meanwhile, have been mum about the exact date of their final service, but as of now, bookings are still available online up until June 30. Thankfully, Kylie Kwong will be opening a “completely new concept” later this year, but until then, don’t be the fool that misses out on those saltbush cakes one last time.



Need to tick some other spots off your hit list? These are Sydney’s 50 best restaurants.



Keen to score a killer deal? Check out these cheap hacks at Sydney’s fanciest fine-diners.