A render of the moody low lit interior of new speakeasy Eau-de-Vie
Photograph: Supplied

Eau-de-Vie, Sydney's former best cocktail bar, is finally reopening in a new venue

After closing down in 2020, the beloved cocktail lounge is ready for a big return

Written by
Maya Skidmore
Eau-de-Vie was once the best cocktail bar in Sydney, but following all the unpleasantness of 2020, it, like so many other venues, was forced to shutter its doors, seemingly for good. Now, Eau-de-Vie is coming back to town in a fresh blaze of whiskey-scented glory. We'll drink to that.

After opening in 2010, the Darlinghurst cocktail bar enchanted Sydney with its wildly theatrical cocktails, perfect service and expansive whiskey collection, with it even winning the world’s best cocktail bar a mere year after opening. When it closed down in October 2020, Sydneysiders weren’t confident that the boozy stalwart would ever make a reappearance. 

That is however, until now.

In a new venture led by the Speakeasy Group (the folk behind Viking-inspired Mjølner and Nick & Nora’s) Eau-de-Vie will be returning alongside brand-new luxe steak & oyster restaurant, The Sanderson, in heritage building Beneficial House in Sydney’s CBD, joining the growing collection of food and drink hubs in Sydney.

The Sanderson will be bringing quality meats and local oysters to the first floor of the historical building, while Eau-de-Vie will be working its magic in the basement, where punters will be able to enjoy some swingin' jazz, sit in cosy, intimate booths, purchase their own private whiskey lockers, sit around a huge back bar, and soak up all the moody low light vibes that are the hallmark of all quality speakeasies. 

You can expect to get your next wild cocktail fix in early 2023 at 285 George Street, Sydney.

Want a good cocktail, but don't want to wait til' 2023? Check out our list of the best bars in Sydney. 

