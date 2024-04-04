Sydney
Timeout

Coffee at Single O cafe
Photograph: Katje Ford

Experts have ranked the top cities for coffee – and Sydney came third in the world

We even beat Melbourne – who placed 10th

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
When it comes to coffee, we Sydneysiders are pretty smug. We know our Arabica from our Robusta, and we roll our eyes at Starbucks (sorry, USA). We have long believed we’re home to some of the best coffee in the world. Now, we've got the big guns to back it up: an expert panel from leading international dining publication Food & Wine have ranked the best cities in the world for coffee – and Sydney triumphed, coming in third place. Melbourne came in tenth place, and honestly that feels good. The experts noted that while Sydney’s vibe is laid-back, the coffee here is serious business. They also nodded to Sydney's coffee capital Surry Hills, which is packed with top-notch cafés, including Time Out favourite Single O.

The pink exterior of Lode pastry in a terrace
Photograph: Katje Ford

Copenhagen took the top coffee spot, with the judges saying: “The Danish capital is renowned for its quality-over-quantity approach, with coffee shops serving meticulously sourced beans and brewing award-winning cups.” Tokyo came in second place, winning marks for its range of coffee offerings, which include everything from historic joints pouring siphon-brewed coffee to modern spots playing around with brewing techniques and flavours. In fourth place was San Francisco, followed by Milan, Lisbon, Amsterdam, London and Cape Town. You can check out the full list here, and if you're craving a cup of the good stuff, you can check out the best cafés in Sydney here.

There are few things better in the morning than an excellent cup of Joe. Smooth and creamy with toasty caramel notes and a hint of bitterness, coffee is one of life’s simple joys, and look, we’re probably addicted. But we're not the only ones: Food & Wine reported that, globally, we knock back 2.25 billion cups of coffee a day. Wooza. But now we can drink in peace knowing we’re enjoying the best of the best. Which means one thing: it’s time for a flat white.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox. 

 

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best cafés in Surry Hills.

Hungry? Eat your way through the best breakfasts in Sydney here.

