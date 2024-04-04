Experts have ranked the top cities for coffee – and Sydney came third in the world

When it comes to coffee, we Sydneysiders are pretty smug. We know our Arabica from our Robusta, and we roll our eyes at Starbucks (sorry, USA). We have long believed we’re home to some of the best coffee in the world. Now, we've got the big guns to back it up: an expert panel from leading international dining publication Food & Wine have ranked the best cities in the world for coffee – and Sydney triumphed, coming in third place. Melbourne came in tenth place, and honestly that feels good. The experts noted that while Sydney’s vibe is laid-back, the coffee here is serious business. They also nodded to Sydney's coffee capital Surry Hills, which is packed with top-notch cafés, including Time Out favourite Single O.

Photograph: Katje Ford

Copenhagen took the top coffee spot, with the judges saying: “The Danish capital is renowned for its quality-over-quantity approach, with coffee shops serving meticulously sourced beans and brewing award-winning cups.” Tokyo came in second place, winning marks for its range of coffee offerings, which include everything from historic joints pouring siphon-brewed coffee to modern spots playing around with brewing techniques and flavours. In fourth place was San Francisco, followed by Milan, Lisbon, Amsterdam, London and Cape Town. You can check out the full list here, and if you're craving a cup of the good stuff, you can check out the best cafés in Sydney here.

There are few things better in the morning than an excellent cup of Joe. Smooth and creamy with toasty caramel notes and a hint of bitterness, coffee is one of life’s simple joys, and look, we’re probably addicted. But we're not the only ones: Food & Wine reported that, globally, we knock back 2.25 billion cups of coffee a day. Wooza. But now we can drink in peace knowing we’re enjoying the best of the best. Which means one thing: it’s time for a flat white.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS: