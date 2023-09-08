Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Chase Kojima
Photograph: Supplied

Famed chef Chase Kojima cuts ties with the Star as his two Senpai restaurants close

The award-winning Sokyo will continue to operate as usual without Chase at the helm

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Advertising

Highly regarded chef Chase Kojima is no longer the executive chef of the Star’s flagship restaurant Sokyo, and his two Senpai restaurants have now closed, according to a report seen in Good FoodKojima has been the executive chef of the Pyrmont restaurant since it's 2011 inception, winning praise and accolades for his innovative and creative spins on traditional Japanese cuisine.

Outside of Sokyo, his two Senpai ramen restaurants in Burwood and Chatswood are now closed, with the website stating they “....are temporarily closed. Stay tuned for an exciting new concept coming soon!”

However, Good Food is reporting that both restaurants are closed, with Kojima facing liquidation as one option.

As well as Sokyo in Sydney, Kojima will no longer be the executive chef of Kiyomi at the Star Gold Coast.

A representative from the Star said: “This decision was reached by mutual consent and will see Chase pursue other opportunities.”

We hope this won’t be the last we see of Kojima, and wish him all the best.

RECOMMENDED:

Our guide to the best cheap eats in Sydney

These are the best new restaurants in Sydney right now

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.