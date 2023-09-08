The award-winning Sokyo will continue to operate as usual without Chase at the helm

Highly regarded chef Chase Kojima is no longer the executive chef of the Star’s flagship restaurant Sokyo, and his two Senpai restaurants have now closed, according to a report seen in Good Food. Kojima has been the executive chef of the Pyrmont restaurant since it's 2011 inception, winning praise and accolades for his innovative and creative spins on traditional Japanese cuisine.

Outside of Sokyo, his two Senpai ramen restaurants in Burwood and Chatswood are now closed, with the website stating they “....are temporarily closed. Stay tuned for an exciting new concept coming soon!”

However, Good Food is reporting that both restaurants are closed, with Kojima facing liquidation as one option.

As well as Sokyo in Sydney, Kojima will no longer be the executive chef of Kiyomi at the Star Gold Coast.

A representative from the Star said: “This decision was reached by mutual consent and will see Chase pursue other opportunities.”

We hope this won’t be the last we see of Kojima, and wish him all the best.

