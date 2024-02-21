You can also score 20 per cent off all business class flights while the sale is live

The Year of the Wood Dragon is officially upon us, and to mark the change, Vietjet is slinging cheap flights across its network, with economy flights from Sydney starting from $165, and a 20 per cent discount on all business class flights.

If you’ve been keen to plan an adventure in 2024, this might just be the time to book – with one-way economy flights from Sydney to cities across Vietnam starting at $165. Other destinations on the Vietjet network include Chengdu, Shanghai, Jakarta (Indonesia) and Siem Reap – so you could hop over to Vietnam on the cheap and then explore elsewhere.

As a nod to the nature of the Wood Dragon – the fifth sign in the Chinese zodiac, thought to symbolise good luck, honour, power and success – Vietjet is extending a 20 per cent discount to business class flights booked during the sale period. To score the business class discount, you’ll need to use the code SPRINGBU20 when booking, and the deal will only apply on flights between April 1, 2024 and November 30, 2024.

Vietjet’s Lunar New Year sale starts until Monday, February 26, so you’ll want to act fast. Learn more and plan your adventure over here.

