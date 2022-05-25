Gelato Messina's Golden Gaytime Viennetta mashup is back, baby!

Our benevolent gelato overlords Messina have been satisfying every sweet tooth imaginable over the last year. From giant cookie pies to releasing its top 40 flavours and even an Iced Vovo collaboration with the minds behind Surry Hills’ Firedoor, these gelato genies know we’re taking great comfort in eating our feelings during lockdown.

Now they’ve taken that childhood peak of sophistication, the Viennetta, and smashed it together with eternal good time guy, the Golden Gaytime, to bring all of your wildest frozen dreams to life. Crunchy, chocolate-covered biscuit crumbs are layered with caramel sauce, and milk and caramel gelato then finished with waves of vanilla chantilly cream just as '90s nostalgia dictates. This is like your parent’s dinner parties but way better.

The limited release from Messina's new 'Hot Tub' series, the Have a Gay Old Time Messinetta can only be ordered online at 9am on June 3 until June 5. The one-litre tub will set you back a cool $35. Sydneysiders can then head into their local Messina store to pick up the goods.

