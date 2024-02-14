Are you ready for it? Here are the most seamless (and free) ways to get to Sydney Olympic Park for the Eras Tour

It’s been six cruel summers since T-Swift last visited Sydney and she’s outdone herself with her return, as a whole 300,000 fans are expected at Accor Stadium across the concert weekend. Taylor will be leaving Sydney breathless with four different concerts from Friday, February 23 to Monday, February 26, and to account for the onslaught of Swifties descending on Sydney Olympic Park, Transport for NSW will be running hundreds of additional trains and buses to Sydney Olympic Park.

How to get to the Taylor Swift concert in Sydney?

As much as 'Shake It Off' is a supreme car banger, we doubt you’ll want to be listening to it on repeat in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Transport for NSW is encouraging fans to hop on one of the numerous trains or buses running to Sydney Olympic Park. After all, public transport to the stadium is free – your public transport fare is already covered in the cost of your concert tickets. Just flash your tickets if you get any suss looks from transport officers.

Olympic Park is the train station you need to get off at to get to Accor Stadium. Exit via Olympic Boulevard and take a 10-minute stroll (in the same direction as the thousands of other people) before arriving at your Eras Tour destination.

Which trains go to Taylor Swift in Sydney?

There will be express and limited-stops trains running from both Central and Western Line stations to Olympic Park consistently until late across the four days. For more info, head over here.

Which buses go to Taylor Swift in Sydney?

For major events (this Eras Tour is nothing short of major), there are extra bus routes that run to Sydney Olympic Park. For the Eras Tour weekend, these routes will be 1A and 1B (Top Ryde), 2 (Rhodes), 4 (Strathfield South), 5A and 5B (Northmead), 6 (Chullora), 7 (Greenacre) and 8 (Ermington). For a full list of the stops, you can head over here.

