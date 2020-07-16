Grab hefty burgers and fried ice cream from this pop-up food truck pairing

Friday's rolled around, and it's time for a little indulgence to mark the end of the week. Whether you'd rather sink your teeth into some greasy, cheesy goodness in the form of a hefty burger, or to savour the crisp shell of a fried dough ball cracking to give way to sweet, melting ice cream inside, you'll be in luck either way at a new pop-up food truck duo at Bella Vista.

From Friday to Sunday, the legends at Burger Head will team up with fried ice cream creators at Duo Duo to serve you two scrumptious ways to kick off your weekend right. Burger Head is helmed by two former fine dining chefs – between them they've got names like Quay, Ormeggio and Momofuku Seiobo under their belts – who've honed in on every minute aspect of the burger to make every bite a little special. With house-made pickles and sauces, 16-spice fired chicken and house-minced beef, it's not exactly your chain drive-through experience.

Photograph: Supplied/Burger Head

Parked next door, Duo Duo also put a fine focus on their offerings: they make their ice cream in-house, with four flavours to choose from, including vanilla bean with caramel sauce, butterscotch popcorn; pandan coconut with sweetened coconut sauce and coconut flakes; a Vietnamese iced coffee flavour with mascarpone whipped cream and cocoa, and an Earl Grey milk tea flavour with yuzu cream and cookie crumble.

Check out Burger Head and Duo Duo together at 606 Liverpool Road in Strathfield from 6.15 pm until late. If you're really just there for the burgers, the Burger Head guys will be setting up shop on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5.30-8.30pm at 17 Lexington Drive, Bella Vista.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

