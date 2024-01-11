Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
sculptural artwork by British sculptor Michael Shaw
Photograph: Supplied | Alex Cousins

A 46 metre art installation has taken over this pop-up bar

Moonshine Bar has popped up on The Thirsty Mile as part of Sydney Festival

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

As part of Sydney Festival’s month-long program, The Thirsty Mile – a stretch of harbourside venues at Walsh Bay – is playing host to a series of pop-up bars, and we reckon this one might just be the pick of the bunch.

Housed in a cavernous space at the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Moonshine Bar has been identified as the social centrepiece of Sydney Festival – the place to be for evening drinks and late night dance floors. British sculptor Michael Shaw’s spectacular artwork Hi-Vis creates an overwhelmingly surreal setting – with the luminous, site-specific sculpture wrapping its way round the pillars and ballooning into the space. While the sculptor has created similar pieces for other locations around the world, Hi-Vis has been created specifically for Sydney Festival – so the only time you'll be able to see it is this January (ideally with a beverage in hand).

On the drinks list, expect a tight selection of cocktails, wines from Mudgee vineyard Bunnamagoo, and beer from Western Australia’s Beer Farm. The food menu is small but perfectly formed – with food designed to be enjoyed with drinks (think truffle-infused four cheese jaffles and cheese boards made to share).

While Moonshine Bar comes alive at night (the perfect spot to enjoy a post-show drink after witnessing one of Sydney Festival’s theatrical highlights), it’s also open during the day – offering pastries and coffee to keep you fuelled until the evening.

Moonshine Bar is located at Pier 2/3, 15 Hickson Road, Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Dawes Point. You can learn more and plan your visit over here.

RECOMMENDED:

On a budget? These are the best free things to see and do at Sydney Festival

Looking for other activities? Check out our list of things to do in January

On a bar crawl? These are Sydney’s best

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.