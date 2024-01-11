As part of Sydney Festival’s month-long program, The Thirsty Mile – a stretch of harbourside venues at Walsh Bay – is playing host to a series of pop-up bars, and we reckon this one might just be the pick of the bunch.

Housed in a cavernous space at the Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Moonshine Bar has been identified as the social centrepiece of Sydney Festival – the place to be for evening drinks and late night dance floors. British sculptor Michael Shaw’s spectacular artwork Hi-Vis creates an overwhelmingly surreal setting – with the luminous, site-specific sculpture wrapping its way round the pillars and ballooning into the space. While the sculptor has created similar pieces for other locations around the world, Hi-Vis has been created specifically for Sydney Festival – so the only time you'll be able to see it is this January (ideally with a beverage in hand).

On the drinks list, expect a tight selection of cocktails, wines from Mudgee vineyard Bunnamagoo, and beer from Western Australia’s Beer Farm. The food menu is small but perfectly formed – with food designed to be enjoyed with drinks (think truffle-infused four cheese jaffles and cheese boards made to share).

While Moonshine Bar comes alive at night (the perfect spot to enjoy a post-show drink after witnessing one of Sydney Festival’s theatrical highlights), it’s also open during the day – offering pastries and coffee to keep you fuelled until the evening.

Moonshine Bar is located at Pier 2/3, 15 Hickson Road, Walsh Bay Arts Precinct, Dawes Point. You can learn more and plan your visit over here.