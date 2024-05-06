If you need a reason to feel a little city pride on this wild and windy Monday, we’re here to help. In case you missed it, Sydney FC’s spectacular women's team achieved an almighty win against Melbourne City this weekend – earning them the Liberty A-League title for the second year running.

The win marks the fifth time that Sydney FC’s women’s team has come out as champions of the nation-wide competition.

Leading the team to victory was the incredible Matilda, Cortnee Vine (one of Time Out's 2024 Future Shapers), who shot to fame thanks to her epic performances during the FIFA Women’s World Cup – and especially that penalty goal kick that saw the Matildas make the World Cup semi-finals and had the whole of Australia chanting "It's Vine Time!"

While other Matildas headed overseas to much higher-paying, higher-profile clubs in Europe and the US, Vine re-signed with local team Sydney FC to demonstrate her commitment to supporting women and girls in sport in Australia.

Vine playing for Sydney FC this season (and Matildas fever in general) is partly to thank for the increased interest in the Liberty A-League competition, which has seen record attendance figures (11,471 fans attended the Sydney derby match back in October 2023 – up 1,952 people from the previous season’s final), record membership sign-ups, as well as record participation numbers in soccer by females. The 2024 season saw regos for girls and women in soccer clubs rise by a huge 30 per cent in some areas, according to The Guardian.

We can’t wait to see what Vine brings to the pitch at the Paris Olympics. In the meantime, you can find out why she made our list of Sydney’s Future Shapers over here.



