In amazing news for the Liberty A-League (Australia's domestic women's football tournament), Matildas' World Cup player Cortnee Vine has announced her re-signing with Sydney Football Club. A big win, considering the huge star status she developed over the course of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

Whether it was some killer runs down the wing, or scoring the winning penalty that put the Matildas through to the semi-finals (and had Australians all over the country jumping out of their seats), Cortnee Vine did not disappoint in her first World Cup tournament.

Despite showing the world skills that would easily qualify Cortnee for the higher paying, higher status European leagues, the forward has decided that it’s still ‘Vine Time’ in Australia.

After taking the trophy in the women's Liberty A-League Grand Final earlier this year, and finishing top of the table, Cortnee has decided to renew her contract with Sydney FC for the fourth season in a row.

Having such a prominent talent remain with the Australian League is an important step in energising the Aussie football scene. The effects of an invigorating World Cup (#thematildaseffect) are already showing in the fact that a record amount of Sydney FC women's memberships have sold – and the 2023/24 season doesn’t even start for seven more weeks. (If you want to join yourself, to get a season pass that gives you access to all 11 Sydney FC home games throughout the whole season, plus more benefits, click here.)

We spoke to Cortnee back in March this year about her football journey and what the sport means to her.

How did you get involved in football?

I was an active kid growing up, I was always outside and did loads of different sports. I followed my brother into football, and I loved playing with my mates. That's how it all starts – you enjoy playing and having fun, having a laugh, winning games, and being there for each other through the losses.

What have been your biggest challenges along the way?

The main challenges in football are injuries, which also lead to mental battles. It doesn’t help that overcoming them is different in every situation. The only way I get through is by having the best support network around me – people who are always in my corner and backing me through everything.

What would you say to someone who's never watched women's football to encourage them to tune in?

Football is so entertaining – it’s high energy and full of tense action. Being a spectator at the stadium is an entertaining afternoon out, whether you’re on your own or with a group of friends.

Check out the full interview here, and if you want to watch Cortnee work some of her magic,

