After making their debut in the AFL Women’s competition last season (2022), the Sydney Swans have started their second season with their first ever win – against the other Sydney team (the Greater Western Sydney Giants) – in an intense city derby on Sunday. This first-time win comes as a massive delight for Swans fans, after the women’s side copped a rocky first season last year, finishing on zero points. It's looking like the Swan’s teething troubles are coming to an end.

Despite domination by the Giants at the beginning of the match, new recruit Chloe Molloy changed the game right at the end of the third quarter with a banging goal to put the Swans in the lead.

The girls held on for the final quarter, solidifying the score at 51 to 46, and securing them the four points. The next clash for the Swans takes place at the same ground, North Sydney Oval, on Saturday 9 against Geelong.

A crowd of 5,474 turned out for the Sydney clash – the first of a 10-round-long 2023 season.

Essendon, Hawthorn and Port Adelaide also entered the competition in 2022, making it the first season that the AFLW had 18 teams to match their male counterparts. September 1 marked the beginning of the 2023 10-week season. Jump on board and support your local with cheap-as-chips season passes that include access to all the games for the Swans and the Giants.

