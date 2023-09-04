Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Sydney Swans women's team celebrate the win against the Giants
Photograph: Keith McInnes/Sydney Swans

How good! The Sydney Swans AFLW team kick off their 2023 campaign with a historic win

The triumph against Greater Western Sydney is the first-ever win for the women’s Swans

Written by
Caitlyn Todoroski
Advertising

After making their debut in the AFL Women’s competition last season (2022), the Sydney Swans have started their second season with their first ever win – against the other Sydney team (the Greater Western Sydney Giants) – in an intense city derby on Sunday. This first-time win comes as a massive delight for Swans fans, after the women’s side copped a rocky first season last year, finishing on zero points. It's looking like the Swan’s teething troubles are coming to an end.

Despite domination by the Giants at the beginning of the match, new recruit Chloe Molloy changed the game right at the end of the third quarter with a banging goal to put the Swans in the lead.  

The girls held on for the final quarter, solidifying the score at 51 to 46, and securing them the four points. The next clash for the Swans takes place at the same ground, North Sydney Oval, on Saturday 9 against Geelong.

A crowd of 5,474 turned out for the Sydney clash – the first of a 10-round-long 2023 season.

Essendon, Hawthorn and Port Adelaide also entered the competition in 2022, making it the first season that the AFLW had 18 teams to match their male counterparts. September 1 marked the beginning of the 2023 10-week season. Jump on board and support your local with cheap-as-chips season passes that include access to all the games for the Swans and the Giants.

RECOMMENDED: 

Score yourself free tickets to the NYE fireworks this year

This epic Banksy exhibition finally landed in Sydney

Is Drake coming to Australia? We sussed out the sitch

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.