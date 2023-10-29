Time Out says

Missing Matildas fever? You can get around another version of women's football – the AFLW 2023 season is on now

When is the 2023 AFLW season?

The 2023 AFL Women's (AFLW) season kicked off on September 1. There are 10 rounds, and after the round games, the final games will take the season through to December 3.

How many teams are there in the AFLW competition?

The AFLW started in 2017 with eight teams, increased to 10 teams in 2019, 14 in 2020 and, finally, 18 in 2022 – to match the same number of teams as in the men’s competition.

The two Sydney teams are the Sydney Swans, who only joined the league last year, and the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

The Brisbane Lions and the Gold Coast Suns hail from Queensland, 2022’s grand final winners the Adelaide Crows and Port Adelaide Power are from South Australia, and the West Coast Eagles and Fremantle Dockers call Western Australia home.

Victoria has the highest concentration of AFL teams, considering the fact that the sport started as the Victorian Football League. These teams include the Carlton Blues, the Collingwood Magpies, the Essendon Bombers, the Geelong Cats, the Hawthorn Hawks, the Melbourne Demons, the Richmond Tigers, the St Kilda Saints, the Western Bulldogs and the North Melbourne Kangaroos.

How do goals work in AFL / AFLW?

There are four big goalposts on each end of the AFL pitch. A ball being kicked through the middle two taller posts equals six points and is called a goal. If the ball hits the post before going in or goes in between the outer posts, it’s worth one point and is referred to as a behind.

How far can you run with the ball before bouncing it in AFL?

Unlike rugby (league and union), where the player can carry the ball all the way up the field, AFL and AFLW players can only run 15 metres with the ball before they need to bounce it or discard it with a kick or a ‘handball’ (where you make a fist and punch the ball out of your hand to your teammate).

How long are AFLW games?

AFLW games run for 92 minutes, including four 15-minute quarters, two 6-minute breaks at quarter time, and one 20-minute break at half-time. Every time the play is stopped (like the ball being retrieved from a big kick or injury time), extra time gets added. This is called stoppage time and usually ends up being about five to 10 extra minutes each quarter.

Where do the Sydney Swans AFLW team play?

The home ground for the women’s Sydney Swans team rotates between North Sydney Oval and Henson Park for the 2023 season. After a historic win to mark the start of the season, keep an eye on the girls in red and white.

Where do the women's Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants play AFL?

The home ground for the women’s Greater Western Sydney Giants’ team rotates between Manuka Oval (the Giants’ Canberra ground), Blacktown International Sportspark, and Henson Park for the 2023 season.

Where can I buy tickets to the AFLW?

You can click on this handy link that will take you to Ticketek for individual match tickets or you can head to the Swans’ and the Giants’ websites for season passes that include entry to every home and away game.

How much are tickets to the AFLW?

If you want to purchase individual match tickets, they’re generally $10 for adults and free for under 18s, but prices vary based on the venue. A Swans’ women’s season pass is $80 and a Giants’ pass is $75.

