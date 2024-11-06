How to buy official Coldplay merch in Sydney for their Music of the Spheres Tour

Aside from Music of the Spheres being an arena spectacular of a show to witness live, it’s also produced some very epic stage design. The bright lights, spectrum of colours and galactic themes are all features of Coldplay’s merch drop for the tour, and we can’t get our hands on the stuff fast enough. Here’s your guide on how to buy it.

When are the Coldplay Sydney shows?

This is not a drill – the time is finally here for Coldplay to play four sold-out shows at Accor Stadium, starting on Wednesday night (November 6), then going on for Thursday, November 7, Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10.

Where to buy official Coldplay merch in Sydney?

Accor Stadium at Sydney Olympic Park held a merch pre-sale day in Sydney (on Tuesday, November 5), but that’s done and dusted now. At the moment you can purchase Coldplay merch from their official website. That being said, of the few items that aren’t sold out, or on pre-order, there are pretty limited sizes available. Never fear because Coldplay’s Melbourne show saw a number of stands selling merch from the concerts, and we can pretty much expect the same here in Sydney. Those stalls included stock that is sold out online, and some items that can’t even be purchased from the website.

What Coldplay merch can you buy in Sydney?

We can’t say for certain, but we know for sure that the Melbourne shows were selling a range of Coldplay tour t-shirts, drink bottles, posters, caps, bucket hats, programmes, hoodies, CDs, keychains, drawstring bags and more. There goes a week’s pay.

Wondering how to get to the Coldplay Sydney concerts? Here's all the public transport info you need.

