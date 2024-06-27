If Sydney's summers around the year 2020 were characterised by one song, we're going to say it was ‘Heat Waves’: the synthey, cinematic hit by Platinum-selling British band Glass Animals. The band’s most well-known track topped the Australian singles chart for six consecutive weeks after soundtracking what appeared to be every TikTok video of Sydney NYE, and claiming the title of Triple J’s Hottest 100 winner for 2020. Almost four years on (after a joy-bringing performance at 2022’s Splendour in the Mud, and a surprise pop-up show at Liberty Hall back in May), they’re turning up the heat again – with an Australian tour set to hit some of the country’s biggest venues this November (including the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House!).

Glass Animals' Tour of Earth follows 44 shows across North America, Europe and the UK, which will culminate in a 20,000-pax show at London’s O2 Arena on November 7. From there, they’ll make their way across the planet to Australia’s sunny shores, with a show that could pull heavily from their soon-to-be-released fourth studio album, I Love You So F***ing Much (due out on July 19). Described as “an expansive record about love in all its shapes and forms”, we’re willing to bet that ILYSFM might just become another summer soundtrack. The idea of seeing it performed live at the Opera House sounds pretty good to us.

When are Glass Animals on tour in Sydney?

After shows in Melbourne (Wednesday, November 20) and Brisbane (Friday, November 22), the British four-piece will perform their final Australian show in Sydney on Tuesday, November 26. They’ll be performing at what is indisputably the Harbour City’s most iconic venue: taking over the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House for one special show.

When do Glass Animals Sydney tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Glass Animals Sydney show go on sale on Friday, July 5 at 10am Sydney time. Keen to get in first? If you pre-order the band’s new album by 8am on Friday, June 28 (that’s tomorrow), you’ll get access to a pre-sale link that will go live on Monday, July 1.

How much will tickets cost for the Glass Animals Sydney show?

Pricing for the upcoming Glass Animals Sydney show is yet to be released – we’ll keep you posted (watch this space).

Who is the support act for the Glass Animals Sydney show?

As for who will be joining Glass Animals on the Opera House forecourt, it’s hard to say. For their 44-date Tour of Earth, they’ll be joined by the likes of Kevin Abstract, The Big Moon, Eyedress and Blondshell.

Want a taste of what’s to come? You can pre-order the album (which gets you access to pre-sale tickets) over here.



