In big news for country music fans in the Harbour City, singer-songwriter Luke Combs is on his way – set to become the first country artist to headline a full stadium tour Down Under. Playing six huge shows across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, this will be the fourth headline Australian tour for the country music star.

Hailing from North Carolina, Combs began singing in vocal groups before hitting the local gig circuit. In 2014, he headed to Nashville to pursue a music career, where his single ‘Hurricane’ earned him a contract with River House/Columbia Nashville. Ever since, Combs’ country tunes have earned him Billboard Music Awards’ Top Country Artist, seven Grammy nominations, four Academy of Country Music Awards and two iHeart Radio Music Awards, with his latest album Father and Sons setting the stage for his next big tour. Here’s everything you need to know about getting tickets in Australia.

When is Luke Combs in Sydney?

It’s set to be a sizzling summer as Combs graces the stage at Sydney's Accor Stadium for two epic concerts on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1.

Who are the support acts for Luke Combs’ Sydney tour?

Headed back Down Under after making their Aussie debuts at CMC Rocks QLD last year, country singers Jordan Davis and Mitchell Tenpenny will join Combs for his Sydney shows. Tamworth’s 18-year-old singer-songwriter Lane Pittman will also join the tour.

When do Luke Combs tickets go on sale in Sydney?

Combs’ latest Aussie tour sold out in just minutes, so you’ll need to giddy up and get on it quickly if you want to snag tickets. General public tickets go on sale on Wednesday, September 25 at 1pm (Sydney time) via Ticketek.

Is there a Luke Combs Sydney presale?

There isn’t just one pre-sale but two! ‘Bootleggers’ – Luke Combs’ free fan club – can sign up for access to a member-only pre-sale on his website. Pre-sale tickets will be released on Monday, September 23 at 3pm.



Frontier Touring members will also have access to a 20-hour presale, starting on Tuesday, September 24 at 5pm.

How much are tickets to Luke Combs’ Australian shows?

Tickets for the shows range from $25 for F reserve seating to $299 for A reserve seating or general admission standing, and up to $349.90 for premium reserve seating.

Where is Luke Combs playing aside from Sydney?

He’ll kick things off with two shows at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25. His Sydney shows (at the Accor Stadium on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1) are next, and he’ll wrap things up with two shows at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Friday, February 7 and Saturday, February 8.



