DnB fans, this one’s for you. We’ve been waiting all night – well, more like five years – for Rudimental to announce their next Australian tour. So, we’re pretty chuffed to tell you that the chart-topping British dance music trio is finally heading back Down Under for a high-anticipated tour in February 2025. We can already feel the love as they’ll be heading to six cities around the country with a brand-new DJ-focused show, giving fans a sneak peek of what’s in store on their upcoming album. Here’s everything you need to know about dates, locations and tickets.

Where is the Rudimental Sydney 2025 show?

The three-man band will be taking over Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

When do Rudimental Sydney tickets go on sale?

With only one show in each city, we have no doubt that tickets will disappear fast. Make sure you’re ready to grab yours when they go live on Tuesday, November 12 at 12pm/noon AEDT.

Is there a Rudimental Sydney presale?

Absolutely! But be warned, presale tickets are expected to be in high demand. To get early access, you’ll need to register here, with the presale kicking off on Monday, November 11 at 12pm/noon AEDT.

How much are tickets to Rudimental’s Sydney show?

Ticket prices are still under wraps, but we’ll update this page as soon as the details are released.

What to expect from Rudimental's Sydney show?

We’re told that their new Rudim3ntal show will have the group behind the decks, recreating the electrifying energy of their early drum and bass DJ sets. The band said, “We’re bringing something fresh to the stage – a DJ set that hits harder, with visuals that match the energy of our tracks and give you a taste of where we’re heading. Think bass meets soul, mixed up the Rudimental way.”

Who is the support act for Rudimental’s Sydney show?

Like ticket prices, Rudimental is yet to unveil the support act for their 2025 Aussie tour.

Where and when is Rudimental’s 2025 Australian tour?

The three-man band is set to bring their new DJ-focused Rudim3ntal show to six Aussie cities over seven days, kicking off on the west coast and wrapping things up with their Sydney show. Here are the dates you need to know:

Metro City, Perth - February 13

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide – February 14

Festival Hall, Melbourne – February 15

The Station, Sunshine Coast – February 17

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane – February 18

Horden Pavilion, Sydney – February 19

