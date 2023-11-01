After a historic World Cup, our girls in gold are competing to make it to the Paris Olympics in 2024

UPDATE: all three of the Matildas Olympic Qualifier matches have completely sold out, including the one at Optus Stadium, with a capacity of 60,000 people. With all this support in person, it's only right that you match the energy by tuning in from home sweet home in Sydney.

Just two months after a stunning FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 campaign, the Matildas are taking on their next opponents. In order to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympics, they are competing in the Asian Olympic Qualifiers. And as much as we wish the Matildas were playing these games on Sydney soil, we’ll have to settle for seeing them play the beautiful game in Perth, via the telly. We’ve rounded up everything there is to know about the Olympic Qualifier match times, how to watch and what these games mean for the Aussie women's side.

Where are the Matildas playing in the Olympic Qualifiers?

In our Round Two group of Australia, Chinese Taipei, Philippines and Iran, Australia scored the home ground advantage. This means that the first and last games of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers are being played at HBF Park in Perth. The big game, Australia vs Philippines, is being played at Optus Stadium in Perth.

When do the Matildas play in the Olympic Qualifiers?

The first game the Matildas played was against Iran at 10pm on Thursday, October 26 – our girls in green and gold won this one 2-0! They smashed their second match, against the Philippines, on Sunday, October 29, with a final score of 8-0. The final match in the group stage is against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday, November 1, at 10pm.

How can I watch the Matildas play in the Olympic Qualifiers?

Aussie viewers can catch all the Matildas’ Olympic Qualifier games live and free on Channel 10, or the 10Play app. All the other Asian Olympic Qualifier matches that are being played from Perth will be available to watch on Paramount+.

How do the Asian Olympic Qualifiers work?

To earn their spot in Round Three of the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Matildas need to come first in their group, or be the highest ranked runner-up out of all three Asian groups.

They’ll then (hopefully) go on to play two home and two away games before solidifying their position in the Paris line-up.

What is the Matildas squad for these Olympic Qualifiers?

The squad is looking pretty similar to the 2023 World Cup team, minus Kyah Simon and Aivi Luik, who have been out with injuries.

The full Matildas Olympics squad: Mackenzie Arnold, Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Alex Chidiac, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Katrina Gorry, Charlotte Grant, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Sam Kerr, Teagan Micah, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne, Hayley Raso, Charlize Rule, Amy Sayer, Emily Van Egmond, Cortnee Vine, Clare Wheeler, Lydia Williams and Tameka Yallop.

When we spoke with Cortnee Vine earlier this month, she said that the Olympics were one of the biggest features on her goal board (you know, after ticking off “score a ripper penalty to send your country to the Semi-Final of a World Cup!”). Having been selected in the squad, she’s one step closer to kicking this goal.

