Inside the luxe Skye Suites where the MAFS cast are staying in Sydney

These are the luxury apartments that the MAFS cast are calling home for the 2024 season

Reality TV fans, you may have noticed the MAFS cast have levelled up this year – not in terms of good behaviour and manners, but they're shacking up at some higher luxury accommodation than they have in previous years. Yep, they've left the CBD and headed south.

Which Sydney Skye Suites are the MAFS cast staying in?

After filming the past four seasons of the series at Skye Suites Sydney in the CBD, the cast has moved a little further south this year – making Skye Suites Green Square their home. There's less to do around Green Square than there is in Sydney's CBD, but maybe that's for the best... could help them avoid getting into mischief? Yeah nah.

Photograph: Supplied | Skye Suites

What is Skye Suites Green Square like?

Skye Suites Green Square is – as with all of the Skye Suites developments – something of an apartment complex/hotel hybrid. Within the (mainly glass) walls of the towering, uniquely-shaped building, you’ll find a schmick fitness centre, and cafés serving excellent coffee (but no hotel-style toast machine). And on the roof of the mid-levels, you’ll be greeted with an infinity pool looking out over Sydney.

Photograph: Supplied | Skye Suites

What are the MAFS Sydney Skye Suites rooms like?

The suites themselves are all essentially private apartments; complete with fully equipped kitchens, separate living rooms, laundry facilities and luxurious beds. To make the experience more akin to a hotel stay, you’ll also find plush towels, bathrobes, slippers, luxe toiletries and a ready-to-go entertainment system, so you can stream MAFS straight onto your very own 55-inch SMART TV.

Photograph: Supplied | Skye Suites



Are the Skye Suites rooms expensive?

By Sydney standards, no, they're not. Booking a stay in a smaller studio suite will set you back around $350 per night, or from $380 for a larger one-bedroom suite (these are the suites you’re most likely to see the MAFS couples spending their days in).

You can suss out your options and plan your stay over here.

