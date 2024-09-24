It’s official: New South Wales is home to three of Australia’s best pies

From the mandatory road-trip meat pie topped with a squiggle of tomato sauce to the late-night pie after one too many, our love for meat pies runs as deep as the Pacific Ocean. In fact, in 2003, NSW Premier Bob Carr called it "our national dish," and sorry, pavlova and fish and chips, but we agree. But who makes the best pies in Oz? Australia’s most delicious pies and sausage rolls have just been decided at the Official Great Aussie Pie Competition, now in its 35th year, with our humble state scoring Big. Heads up: this may make you hungry.

Taking home the gold for the best Plain Meat Pie was Victoria’s Buddy Bakery, located in Melton, with their chunky pie. We’re not trying to be sore losers, but it’s a bit plain Jane for us. In more exciting news, Forster Bakehouse in NSW took home two gold medals: best Slow-Cooked BBQ Pie with their Carolina BBQ brisket pie, and Best Vegetarian/Vegan Pie with their cauliflower and cashew mornay pie. Owned and operated by third generation baker and pie maker Daryl Lisle and wife Lamy, Forster Bakehouse makes their pies from scratch, winning brownie (apple pie?) points for their golden, buttery and flaky pastry and generous, flavoursome fillings.

Gluten-intolerant friends will be chuffed to hear Heatherbrae's Pies, located in Heatherbrae, Ourimbah and Sutton Forest, took home the award for the country’s best Gluten-Free Pie with their curry beef creation. It’s not all about the pies, though, with the Orange Pie Company taking home the Gourmet Sausage Roll title for their maple bacon and hazelnut roll, adding yet another reason to visit the charming regional city (you can check out our guide to Orange here).

Photograph: Supplied/Orange Pie Company

Originating in 1989, the Official Great Aussie Pie Competition is the country’s leading authority on pies, with an expert panel judging thousands of pies and sausage rolls each year (side note: how do you apply for the gig? Asking for a friend). While the judging criteria change slightly for each award, generally speaking, the experts score on a pie's general appearance, size, filling (and how delicious it is), pastry work and overall presentation.

You can check out all the winners here, and start packing your bags to hit the road now.

