JUST IN: A momentous new documentary about Julian Assange will make its Sydney premiere next month

The award-winning documentary shines new light on the story of one of the world’s most famous whistleblowers

The story of Julian Assange has been a long time in the making – the Australian first leaked hundreds of thousands of secret US military documents about the Afghanistan and Iraq wars, via his WikiLeaks site, all the way back in 2010. Since then, his name hasn't really left the news cycle – with arrests, international extradition orders, political asylum in embassies, and imprisonment (he's been in London since 2019) rigorously reported on. So this documentary (narrated in part by Thelma & Louise star Susan Sarandon) feels very much due. The Trust Fall: Julian Assange, will have its Sydney premiere in several cinemas across our city this March. Based on the critical reception of the film so far, we're anticipating something big.

Directed by Australian filmmaker Kym Staton – founder and director of Films For Change – The Trust Fall: Julian Assange aims to reveal the meaning and significance of the continued detainment of Assange, who is described by Stanton as “the most famous political prisoner of our times”.

To paint the most informative and insightful picture of Assange’s story and its wider implications, filming has taken place over the past two years, across three continents and in ten cities. Alongside interviews with Assange’s family, the film features insights from high-profile Assange supporters and global experts including journalists, lawyers, government leaders, activists, a senator and a former UN Special Rapporteur on Torture. Narration on the film comes from American actor Susan Sarandon, alongside Roger Waters (Pink Floyd), rapper M.I.A and Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine).





Photograph: Supplied | The Trust Fall: Julian Assange

The premiere screening events will be taking place at Event Cinemas (Bondi Junction, Burwood, Campbelltown, Castle Hill, Liverpool, Macquarie and Miranda) on Wednesday, March 6, and Event Cinemas George Street Tuesday, March 12 and at Ritz Cinemas Randwick on Sunday, March 17. You can learn more and secure tickets via the cinema’s respective websites.

Already, The Trust Fall: Julian Assange has won several awards, including Best Emerging Director at Melbourne Documentary Film Festival, Best First-Time Director at the Cine Paris Film Festival and official selection at Warsaw Film Festival.

Looking for more on the movie front?



The Europa! Europa Film Festival is taking place across Sydney until March 10