Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Mardi Gras Film Festival

  • Film, Film festivals
  • Around Sydney, Sydney
  • Recommended
  1. Scene from All of Us Strangers
    Photograph: Supplied/MGFF | All of Us Strangers
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Scene from Power Alley
    Photograph: Supplied/MGFF | Power Alley
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Fireworks film | press image
    Photograph: Supplied/MGFF24 | Fireworks
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. The Summer with Carmen movie press image
    Photograph: Supplied/MGFF24 | The Summer with Carmen
    PreviousNext
    /4
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Queer Screen is celebrating 31 years of this fabulous flick fest with a bumper program of docos, shorts and movies

Grab the rainbow popcorn and gather a group of your most opinionated cinephiles – Queer Screen's Mardi Gras Film Festival is back, this year with a program designed to start conversations.

Celebrating the best of homegrown and international queer storytelling, this year’s Mardi Gras Film Festival promises to “inspire lively debate” – with the organisers encouraging visitors to indulge in a good old-fashioned post-screening discussion. Another reason to head to one of Sydney’s best late-night locations? Well, if you insist.

Running for two weeks from February 15-29, there’s a whopping 161 films screening in cinemas across the city – both indoors and alfresco. Panel discussions, workshops, industry networking events and parties will also keep the conversation going.

Some of Sydney’s most iconic historical buildings are joining the list of venues playing host to MGFF24 – with a double bill of music and film taking place at the Sydney Opera House with Music from Queer Film set to be performed by the Sydney Cello Quartet, and a panel discussion taking place at the State Library of NSW tackling meaty topics including the portrayal of queer tropes on screen. If you like your films in the open air, MGFF24 will be taking over Westpac Open Air Cinema with a special screening of All Of Us Strangers. Other venues include Ritz Cinema Randwick, Cremorne’s Hayden Orpheum, Dendy Newtown, ol' faithful Event Cinemas George Street (and Hurstville), and even Redfern’s beloved art bar The Bearded Tit

The festival opens with the Sydney premiere of British neo-noir thriller FEMME – a fierce psychodrama following the story of a drag star’s search for revenge following a homophobic attack. The director behind MGFF23’s opening film Of An Age (Goran Stolevski) will close out the program with another Sydney premiere – this time of his new Australian-based film Housekeeping For Beginners, which explores the poignant topic of found family. 

Aside from those, there’s more cinematic brilliance happening than we could ever hope to wrap up – but we’ve teased out some hot picks below.

The festival will play host to three world premieres, with two of the those being Aussie-grown. Celebrating the life and work of Archibald award-winning artist Craig Ruddy, A Portrait Of Love will be screened on Monday, Feb 19, with both the director (Molly Reynolds) and writer (Roberto Meza, who was Ruddy’s partner for the final two decades of his life) attending for a post-screening question and answer session. Another global premiere comes from Australian director Timothy Desphina Marshall, whose chilling psychological thriller In The Room Where He Waits will premiere on Sunday, Feb 25. Joining the home-grown films premiering at MGFF24 will be Blue Lights – a sophisticated exploration of family and friendship from Argentinian director Lucas Santa Ana.

Other highlights will include Inqueerstion Queer Movie Trivia Night popping up at the Bearded Tit on Tuesday, Feb 27, a sing-along screening of The Sound of Music taking place on Friday, Feb 23, and a screening of the best short films of MGFF24 taking place on Saturday, March 23.

Tickets and passes for MGFF24 are on sale now. Queer Screen memberships are also available and offer discounted tickets and priority entry. If you can’t make it, the program will also be available for on-demand streaming nationwide from March 1. Visit queerscreen.org.au, or the Queer Screen Mardi Gras Film Festival app, or call (02) 9280 1533 to book.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Here’s what to expect from Sydney Mardi Gras 2024

Reuben Kaye is returning to Sydney for Opera Up Late

Groundhog Day the Musical is a wake up call to visit Melbourne

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs

Details

Event website:
queerscreen.org.au/
Address:
Around Sydney
Sydney
Sydney
2000
Price:
$10-$22
Opening hours:
Various

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.