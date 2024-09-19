JUST IN: Bell Shakespeare has just dropped their 2025 season highlights

The past few years have been big for the anniversaries of Sydney’s biggest cultural institutions – with the Opera House celebrating its 50th birthday back in October 2023 and the Australian Chamber Orchestra meeting the half-century mark earlier this year. As you’d expect, it’s customary for these venues and organisations to celebrate their anniversaries by showcasing the best of what they have to offer, and Bell Shakespeare – the theatre company dedicated to celebrating the works of the Bard – will be doing just that as it celebrates its 35th anniversary next year. The program for the Bell Shakespeare’s 2025 season was announced last night, and it’s set to be big: with classic and contemporary performances bringing the best of Shakespeare to life on some of Sydney’s most magnificent stages.

The first major play of the 2025 season will kick off in early March, as acclaimed director Marion Potts (Othello, Hamlet) returns to Bell Shakespeare for the first time in 15 years to bring to life a new production of King Henry: Henry 5. Starring JK Kazzi, the show will come to life at the Sydney Opera House from March 5 until April 5 2025, with previews from March 1 until March 4.

For the first time in Australia in almost 30 years, the company will stage Shakespeare’s political epic Coriolanus, in the intimate surrounds of the Neilson Nutshell: Bell Shakespeare’s beautiful flagship wharfside theatre. With Logie winner Hazem Shammas in the titular role alongside Peter Carroll, the play will be brought to life by Artistic Director Peter Evans as director, and will run from June 25 until July 19 2025, with preview shows from June 20 until June 24.

Rounding out the 2025 season, Shakespeare’s most famous love story and arguably his most heart-wrenching tragedy will be brought to life at the Sydney Opera House. Peter Evans’s critically acclaimed production of Romeo and Juliet will return to Sydney from November 20 until December 7 2025 (with previews from November 18 until November 19), with Madeline Li debuting as Juliet.

You can check out the full program over here.

