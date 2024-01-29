You could fly from Sydney to London and back for as little as $1,799, or to Singapore and back for $799

If Lonely Planet’s guide to the best beaches in the world has got you itching to head overseas, this is the news you’ve been waiting for – Qantas has discounted more than half a million seats on most of its international network, with super cheap flights to Paris, London, New York and beyond.

The Qantas Red Tail sale has launched today (Tuesday, January 30) and will run until February 5, 2024 (or until sold out) – so you’ll want to act fast to score a deal. The flight routes included in the sale are some of the network’s most popular, with fares starting at $529 return for economy seats from Sydney to Auckland and $999 for business class flights from Sydney to New Caledonia and back. Want to do an island getaway celebrity-style? Now’s your chance.

Sydneysiders keen to explore a new city could score $1,799 return flights to London or New York. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to visit Los Angeles, now might just be it – with return flights from Sydney to LA starting at $1,119. Other cut-price routes in the Qantas Red Tail sale include Sydney to Paris via Perth (with return flights starting at $1,979) and Sydney to Singapore, with return flights starting at $799.

The reduced rates are available for certain dates between February and December this year, but blackout periods apply – so if you’re looking to cut the cost of your Euro summer in two, you might not be in luck.

Ready to fly? Learn more and plan your trip over here.

