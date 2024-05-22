JUST IN: Sydney restaurant Saint Peter named in the World’s 50 Best longlist for 2024

In fin-tastic news, Josh and Julie Niland’s award-winning seafood fine diner came in at number 98 in the esteemed ranking of the world’s best restaurants

Saint Peter, Josh and Julie Niland’s trailblazing seafood diner, has made it into the World’s 50 Best longlist for 2024, announced overnight (Wed, May 22) in Las Vegas, coming in at 98th place. It was the only Australian restaurant to make the cut and the first time a diner from the country has made it onto the esteemed list since 2022.

The annual longlist of the world’s 51-100 finest restaurants is decided by a voting academy made up of more than 1000 global restaurant critics, restaurateurs, and chefs, with restaurants 1-50 being announced on June 5.

Photograph: Supplied/Saint Peter

The judges praised Niland’s “gill-to-fin approach” and how he utilises the whole fish in his innovative cooking, from eyes to organs, bones to scales.

They said: “Not every restaurant can legitimately claim to be spearheading a movement. Yet this cool concept from Josh Niland takes the great Australian seafood tradition to previously unexplored heights. Known as ‘the fish butcher’, Niland favours techniques typically associated with meat.”

Josh Niland expressed his joy and gratitude in a post on Saint Peter’s Instagram, saying: “@julieniland and I can't begin to express our deepest, most heartfelt congratulations to our whole team across @saintpeterpaddo, @fishbutchery, & @petermendining. We are incredibly grateful to them and to @theworlds50best for recognizing their efforts over the past years.”

This is a remarkable achievement for Saint Peter – one of Time Out Sydney’s favourite restaurants – as it is gearing up to move to an even bigger and better space in Paddington’s The Grand National Hotel this July.

One thing’s for sure: Sydney, and now the world, are hooked on Saint Peter. The biggest congratulations, and bring on July.

Check out the full list of restaurants 51-100 here.

