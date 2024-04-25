Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Julie and Josh Niland
Photograph: Supplied/Saint Peter

Josh Niland’s Saint Peter will reopen this July in the Grand National Hotel

The new-look Saint Peter will house an incredible 40-seat restaurant, a 30-seat bar and a 14-room boutique hotel

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure
Advertising

In news just in, Josh and Julie Niland’s trailblazing restaurant Saint Peter will reopen this July in a larger space within Paddington’s The Grand National Hotel, close to its original location. While the exact date is yet to be confirmed, we do know that the new restaurant, located in the historic and beloved pub, will include a 40-seat dining room crowned with an impressive skylight ceiling, a chef’s table providing front-row seats to the action, and a private dining room. Plus, the new Saint Peter will house a 30-seat bar where you can enjoy excellent cocktails alongside Niland’s boundary-pushing snacks. A 14-room boutique hotel is scheduled to open later this year.

Saint Peter first opened in 2016 on Oxford Street, captivating Australia and the world with Niland’s revolutionary nose-to-tail approach to seafood. Niland says that the new Saint Peter will retain the same magic.

“I don't want to lose what makes Saint Peter a special place, not only for guests but also for me and our team,” says Josh Niland.

Saint Peter food overview fish chips
Photograph: Supplied/Saint Peter

“We are excited about the challenge of not only moving into a beautiful new home for Saint Peter but also expanding our expression of hospitality to include a wonderful bar and boutique hotel. We are collaborating with incredibly talented individuals to develop a world-class wine and cocktail offering. The luxury accommodations have been beautifully designed; you'll feel like you're in Paris, but with the quintessential Paddington rooftops and beautiful gum trees outside your window,” adds Julie Niland.

While the menu is still being finalised, expect more of Josh’s whole-fish cooking, where every part of the fish—including the whites of fish eyes, bones, and lesser-known cuts—is celebrated. Equipped with a charcoal grill and rotisserie, fish will continue to be cooked and showcased in the same way as meat.

Reservations for Saint Peter at the Grand National Hotel are now open for August and September. Reservations for July will be released closer to the opening date once confirmed – we will keep you updated!

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED READS:

These are the best restaurants in Sydney right now.

Love seafood? These are the top seafood restaurants in Sydney here.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.