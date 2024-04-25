In news just in, Josh and Julie Niland’s trailblazing restaurant Saint Peter will reopen this July in a larger space within Paddington’s The Grand National Hotel, close to its original location. While the exact date is yet to be confirmed, we do know that the new restaurant, located in the historic and beloved pub, will include a 40-seat dining room crowned with an impressive skylight ceiling, a chef’s table providing front-row seats to the action, and a private dining room. Plus, the new Saint Peter will house a 30-seat bar where you can enjoy excellent cocktails alongside Niland’s boundary-pushing snacks. A 14-room boutique hotel is scheduled to open later this year.

Saint Peter first opened in 2016 on Oxford Street, captivating Australia and the world with Niland’s revolutionary nose-to-tail approach to seafood. Niland says that the new Saint Peter will retain the same magic.

“I don't want to lose what makes Saint Peter a special place, not only for guests but also for me and our team,” says Josh Niland.

Photograph: Supplied/Saint Peter

“We are excited about the challenge of not only moving into a beautiful new home for Saint Peter but also expanding our expression of hospitality to include a wonderful bar and boutique hotel. We are collaborating with incredibly talented individuals to develop a world-class wine and cocktail offering. The luxury accommodations have been beautifully designed; you'll feel like you're in Paris, but with the quintessential Paddington rooftops and beautiful gum trees outside your window,” adds Julie Niland.

While the menu is still being finalised, expect more of Josh’s whole-fish cooking, where every part of the fish—including the whites of fish eyes, bones, and lesser-known cuts—is celebrated. Equipped with a charcoal grill and rotisserie, fish will continue to be cooked and showcased in the same way as meat.

Reservations for Saint Peter at the Grand National Hotel are now open for August and September. Reservations for July will be released closer to the opening date once confirmed – we will keep you updated!

