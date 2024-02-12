Stop everything – Taylor Swift has just announced that she’s releasing additional tickets for the Sydney leg of her Eras Tour. Swiftie fever is already sweeping the city, with craft stores reporting running out of supplies used to make the friendship bracelets that Swifties are known to swap at her concerts. Beloved Sydney bakery Miss Sina is even dropping a menu of OTT doughnuts and sweet drinks inspired by niche Taylor Swift lore. If you missed out on tickets the first time around (and the movie didn’t quite cut it), you could be in luck.

When will Taylor Swift tickets go on sale?

Tickets for her Sydney shows will go on sale at 4pm (Sydney time) today (Tuesday, February 13) until allocations are exhausted. Needless to say, you’ll need to act fast.

How much are tickets for Taylor Swift’s Sydney shows?

Ticket prices range from $65.90 for H Reserve tickets to $379.90 for A Reserve Tickets. There are also the VIP packages which cost up to $1,249.90, though it appears those have all sold out (in case you had extra cash to spend and were keen on scoring an extra special experience with the queen of pop).

How can I buy tickets for Taylor Swift’s Sydney shows?

When she performs in Sydney next week (from February 23-26), Taylor will be the first artist ever to perform four shows in a row at the Accor Stadium – another record broken by the consistently genre-defying artist. Tickets will be made available via Ticketek at 4pm (Sydney time) today (Tues, Feb 13). Learn more and prepare your game plan over here.

