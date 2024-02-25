Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour Themed High Tea

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Crown Towers Sydney, Barangaroo
  1. Taylor Swift performing on her Eras Tour in the US
    Photograph: Tribune Content Agency LLC / Alamy Stock Photo
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Teahouse Taylor Swift high tea
    Photograph: Supplied/Teahouse
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Missed out on tickets? Crown Sydney have launched an Eras Tour themed high tea – and they’re giving away free tickets (yes, really)

It’s less than a month until the world’s biggest pop star Taylor Swift will be jetting Down Under for her truly epic three-hour-long Eras Tour, and are we... Ready For It? You better believe it. Whether you managed to score tickets to her Sydney show and are keen to get into the Taylor spirit, or missed out but are still a Swiftie at heart, you’ll be stoked to know that Teahouse at Crown Sydney has launched a Taylor Swift The Eras Tour themed high tea. The enchanting birdcages will be transformed into a Swiftie heaven, with sweet and savoury snacks and photo opps, all soundtracked to Swift’s non-stop hits. And the best bit? You will go in the draw to win free Taylor Swift tickets to her upcoming sequined soirée. Yes, really.

Food wise, the high tea highlights include ‘You Need To Calm Down’ teriyaki Wagyu slider; ‘Fearless’ Sichuan miso-baked toothfish on a pastry nest; ‘Red’ fermented choc custard with a cherry compote and Buddha’s hand (a type of citrus fruit); and ‘1989’ lavender ganache with yuzu and almond streusel.

So, put on some red lipstick, your best snake-green frock and shimmy down to Crown. You’ll need to be with four others to enter, so tell your lover, and your squad (you can see more details here). The Taylor Swift The Eras Tour themed high tea will be available Thursday to Sunday, 2-5pm. It costs $125 per person, and that includes tea or coffee (Champagne and cocktails are also available to order at an additional cost). Make a booking here.

RECOMMENDED READS:

Love high tea? Check out our guide to the best ones in Sydney here.

Keen for a staycation? We've rounded up the top luxury hotels here.

Avril Treasure
Written by
Avril Treasure

Details

Event website:
www.crownsydney.com.au/bars/teahouse/offers/taylor-swift-eras-tour-high-tea
Address:
Crown Towers Sydney
1 Barangaroo Ave
Sydney
2000
Contact:
reservations.sct@crownhotels.com.au
Price:
$125 per person
Opening hours:
2-5pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.