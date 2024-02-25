Time Out says

It’s less than a month until the world’s biggest pop star Taylor Swift will be jetting Down Under for her truly epic three-hour-long Eras Tour, and are we... Ready For It? You better believe it. Whether you managed to score tickets to her Sydney show and are keen to get into the Taylor spirit, or missed out but are still a Swiftie at heart, you’ll be stoked to know that Teahouse at Crown Sydney has launched a Taylor Swift The Eras Tour themed high tea. The enchanting birdcages will be transformed into a Swiftie heaven, with sweet and savoury snacks and photo opps, all soundtracked to Swift’s non-stop hits. And the best bit? You will go in the draw to win free Taylor Swift tickets to her upcoming sequined soirée. Yes, really.

Food wise, the high tea highlights include ‘You Need To Calm Down’ teriyaki Wagyu slider; ‘Fearless’ Sichuan miso-baked toothfish on a pastry nest; ‘Red’ fermented choc custard with a cherry compote and Buddha’s hand (a type of citrus fruit); and ‘1989’ lavender ganache with yuzu and almond streusel.

So, put on some red lipstick, your best snake-green frock and shimmy down to Crown. You’ll need to be with four others to enter, so tell your lover, and your squad (you can see more details here). The Taylor Swift The Eras Tour themed high tea will be available Thursday to Sunday, 2-5pm. It costs $125 per person, and that includes tea or coffee (Champagne and cocktails are also available to order at an additional cost). Make a booking here.

