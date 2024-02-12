How to buy official Taylor Swift merchandise ahead of her Eras Tour in Sydney

Stalls will be popping up days before, so you'll have time to perfect your Swift show look

It’s official: Taylor fever has taken hold of the Emerald City in the lead up to the Sydney leg of the Eras Tour. If you’re anything like us, the final countdown to Swift’s three massive shows at the Accor Stadium has probably got you thinking about the nitty gritty practicalities of concert day.

When is Taylor Swift playing the Sydney leg of her Eras Tour?

ICYMI, the Sydney leg of the Eras Tour is happening for three nights from February 23-26, 2024. Hopefully by this point we’ve all got our rhinestone outfits sorted and gathered some friendship bracelet-making supplies – but what about that coveted merch?

Where to buy official Taylor Swift merchandise in Sydney

Tay Tay is known for her quirky and prolific merch offerings, from cardigans to coffee cups. But the popularity of her merch also means that getting your hands on the goods can be a whole mission of its own. So, what’s the secret when it comes to buying official Taylor Swift merchandise in Sydney?

The Eras Tour crew have kindly set up two different options to help Swifites secure their merch in an orderly fashion, and the details have now been revealed.

How to get merch without a reservation

No reservation? No worries! The Accor Stadium is holding two merch presale days on Wednesday, February 21 and Thursday, February 22. Head down to the corner of Olympic Boulevard and Dawn Fraser Avenue from 10am until 6pm to snap up some merch before concert day.

There’s also an option to get your merch early on the day of your concert. External merch stands outside the Accor Stadium will open from noon until after the concert, on a first come, first served basis.

So there you have it – two options for getting hold of your Taylor Swift merch ahead of time. Of course, merch stands inside the stadium will be open during the show as usual, but we reckon it’ll be preeeeetty busy. Good luck, Swifties!