JUST IN: The new Sydney Metro has extended its operating hours

It’s been more than a month since the shiny new stretch of Sydney Metro opened its doors, welcoming 190,000 Sydneysiders on day one alone, and giving commuters in the Harbour City a renewed sense of city pride. Now, after five successful weeks in operation, the new Sydney City Metro line is set to increase its services, with trains running more frequently (and later into the night) from today onwards.

Since the 15.5-kilometre stretch of metro line between Chatswood and Sydenham opened on Monday, August 19, 8,500 services have zoomed across the city, with Transport for NSW recording five million passenger journeys. The popularity of the metro means it’s about to get ever better, with services in the interpeak period (between 10am and 3pm) now set to run every five minutes and new late-night operating hours. While we'd like it to run all night, metro trains on the Sydney City line will now run past midnight every night except Sundays – so you can hit up the city’s best dancefloors and late-night dining spots, then jet home at record speed.

Photograph: Supplied | Transport for NSW

From today onwards, the first southbound metro service of the day will leave Tallawong at 4.08am seven days a week, and the first northbound service will leave Sydenham every morning at 4.54am. On Mondays through Thursdays, the last train of the day will leave Tallawong at 11.50pm, and Sydenham at 12.24am. On Fridays and Saturdays, Sydneysiders can catch the super-fast trains later – with the last trains on Fridays departing from Tallawong at 12.50am and at 12.48am on Saturdays, and the last trains from Sydenham leaving at 1.24am both nights. On Sundays, the last train will depart from Tallawong at 10.18pm and from Sydenham 10.54pm.

During the week, trains will run every four minutes during peak times, every five minutes between peak periods and every ten minutes at other times.



The new changes will introduce an extra 49 services every weekday, bringing the total number of metro services to 434 services every Monday to Thursday, and 446 services every Friday.

Want more intel? We’ve got everything you need to know about Sydney Metro – from details on the station art to info on where it’s going next – over here.





