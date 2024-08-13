The new Sydney Metro could operate 24-hours a day

As every city-based Sydneysider is well aware, the Harbour City is scoring a new superfast transport system – with the City and Southwest Line of the Sydney Metro due to open…soon. Earlier this month, the launch of the shiny new Sydney Metro was delayed, with a new opening date still yet to be confirmed. And as Transport for NSW works on the final testing phases of the super-speedy new line, the good people at the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) have been working on a campaign to see the metro run through the night, to help turn Sydney into a 24-hour city.



As the name suggests, the Night Time Industries Association is Australia’s trade association dedicated to protecting and promoting the industries whose work makes our after-hours experiences what they are. The NTIA elevates the work of Australia’s hospitality businesses, arts and culture hubs, events providers and performers, and part of that work involves ensuring they exist in an environment that allows them to thrive. Representing all night time industries collectively, the NTIA works to “support growth and innovation in the night time economy”, and making Sydney a more well-connected city at night could play a key role in their mission.

Photograph: Supplied | Transport for NSW

"We know that late night public transportation isn't just for the late night reveller, it's for everyone. Giving people an accessible, affordable and safe way to get home will be an enormous boost to our night-time economy because people will have confidence to stay out that little bit later knowing they can get home easily," Night Time Industries Association CEO Mick Gibb explains



To make their case for improving Sydney’s night-time public transport offering, the NTIA analysed data compiled by Sydney-based analytics company Pathzz to prove that it wouldn’t just be young people who would use a 24-hour transport system. According to the data, patrons under 20 currently make up just 7.5 per cent of late night visitation in the City of Sydney, while 20-24 year olds make up only 8.3 per cent. That means that the majority of Sydneysiders who are out and about after hours are aged 24 and above – likely making their way between Sydney’s best restaurants and bars looking for a place to party into the small hours. Improving the city’s night time economy is a major focus of the current government, and providing affordable and accessible transport round-the-clock seems like a logical way to support that mission.



"More than half of the people coming out late at night (53%) are earning less than $80,000 per year. Offering a way for people to get home late that doesn't break the bank will go a long way to helping the bars, clubs, restaurants and dedicated live music venues keep their doors open and their businesses alive," said Gibb.



As it stands, Transport for NSW has not confirmed 24-hour operational hours for the Sydney Metro, but based on work being done by the team at Sydney’s Office of the 24-Hour Economy Commissioner (led by Time Out Sydney Future Shaper Mike Rodrigues), we think it could be on the cards.

You can stay up to date with the progress of Sydney Metro here, and you can learn more about the work done by the NTIA over here.

