In case you missed it, the Olympic Games are starting soon. Very soon, in fact – with the Olympic Opening Ceremony kicking off at 8.24pm local time in Paris – that’s 4.24am AEST here in Sydney tomorrow morning (Saturday, July 27). In case you were wondering where to catch the big kick-off spectacular (or any of the subsequent sporting showdowns), we’ve got updates – with the government today announcing extended trading hours for all licensed venues across NSW. According to these new rules, any licensed venue in the state can stay open to the public through the night – as long as they’re screening an Olympics event on-site.

The measure has been introduced by the NSW Minister for Music and the Night-time Economy John Graham, who cited the eight-hour Paris-to-Sydney time difference as a reason for changing the times that Sydney sports bars shut their doors. According to the minister, “All NSW pubs, clubs and bars are eligible venues for the Olympics extended trading hours, and do not need to apply individually to open when they screen the Games live.”

So if you’re a bar-owner with a good TV, you might be in for a night shift.

While this rule applies only to venues that will be screening the Olympics over the coming weeks, the extension of trading hours points to the government’s six-pronged plan to amp up Sydney’s nightlife. Along with supporting venues to provide more live music, later into the night, this plan involves operating designated special entertainment precincts throughout the city, and rolling out the globally-recognised Purple Flag night-time zone accreditation system across the state.

If Olympics fever has made all of that information go straight over your head, all you need to know today is this: the Games start early tomorrow morning, and your local pub could very well be opening its doors for a glass of 4am fizz.

To quote Minister Graham, “There is nothing like cheering home a gold medal winner with friends and community.” Hear hear.

The special event trading extension is automatic for all NSW pubs, clubs and bars that have a valid liquor licence & DA. You can learn more about the government’s ‘Special Event Extended Trading’ rules over here.



