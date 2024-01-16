JUST IN: You can bag super cheap flights (for as little as $195) from Sydney to Asia

If you missed out on the Boxing Day flight sales but are keen to get some travel locked in in 2024, Scoot – the low-cost little sister of Singapore Airlines (SIA) – is here to help, slinging reduced-rate flights across its network from today (Tuesday, January 16) until Monday, January 22.

With flights starting at $195 to more than 55 destinations, Sydneysiders can line up a trip to Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, China, India, the Philippines, South Korea and Vietnam for a fraction of the price of a typical journey. So if you’ve been saving up, you can dedicate some of that holiday budget to Seoul’s foodie hotspots or some of Bali’s best beachside hotels.

Scoot’s top routes in their January sale include Osaka (with one-way flights starting from $345), Ho Chi Minh City (from $235) and Bangkok (from $225). Sydneysiders craving a Bali break can travel to Denpasar or nearby Lombok for as little as $230, and if you’re planning on lining up a Euro trip, you could hop over to Singapore for $195 and fly forth from there (perhaps with a brief stopover for a night or two in a sky-high hotel – not an unreasonable option with your extra spending money).

The sale is discounting more than 150,000 seats, and with airfares inclusive of 10kg of luggage, you won’t need to worry about coughing up for carrying extra.

You can learn more and snap up your thrifty trip over here.

RECOMMENDED: