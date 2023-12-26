Sydney
Get us in your inbox

aeroplane landing on runway
Photograph: Shoval Zonnis | Pexels

ALERT: Qantas and Virgin are slinging super-cheap flights from Sydney for a few days only

Score cheap flights within Australia and to overseas destinations with these airline sales

Winnie Stubbs
Written by
Winnie Stubbs
Advertising

If the end-of-year break has got you itching for a getaway, you might be in luck: two of Australia’s major airlines are holding post-Christmas sales, slinging domestic and international flights at heavily reduced rates. Trip to Tassie, anyone?

While many airlines (including Qantas) held flash sales towards the start of the festive season when we were beginning to think about the prospect of holidays, Qantas and Virgin are also bringing some brightness to the end of the season with reduced rates on domestic and international flights.

Virgin Australia launched its sale on Boxing Day, with more than 500,000 tickets on sale across domestic and international routes. Rates for popular domestic routes such as Sydney to Ballina start at $49, with flights from Sydney to Perth starting at $229 and the hop over to Hobart starting at $85. If you’re looking for an overseas escape, flights from Sydney to Bali start at $579, and you could get from Sydney to New Zealand and back for less than $600 (with one way flights starting at $255).

In an effort to encourage Aussies to explore the land Down Under, Qantas has discounted almost every domestic flight route: with flights from Sydney to Ballina, Coffs Harbour and Tamworth starting at $119. Sydneysiders looking to travel to the Gold Coast can snap up a flight for as little as $125, and flights to Melbourne start at $135.

If you’re keen to snap up a deal, you’ll want to act fast: the Qantas sale will end tomorrow (Thursday, December 28) and the Virgin sale will run until Friday, December 29 or until flights sell out.

Our advice? Check out the Time Out travel pages for inspiration, fire up the group chat and get booking.

You can search for Virgin's deals here, and deals from Qantas over here. 

Share the story

Advertising

