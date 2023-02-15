If there’s one thing that Sydney does well (pretty beaches and adorable bin chickens aside), it’s cocktails. The humble (or not so humble) mixed drink has become a vital fixture of most Sydneysiders nights out, which is why the fabulous ‘Maybe Cocktail Festival’ is such a delicious deal.

This week-long cocktail festival is for everyone who's ever wanted to try an epic cocktail from all of the best bars in the world in the space of one week – but hasn’t been able to hack the plane ticket price tag that would make that dream a reality. Run by the Maybe Group (the folks behind Australia’s best cocktail bar, Maybe Sammy and Dean and Nancy on 22) and Public Hospitality, this week-long boozy extravaganza is all about featuring the talents of bartenders from the World’s Best Bars 2022.

From April 12 to 19, 12 of the world’s best (yes, like literally the world’s best) bars, from the actual official list, will land in Sydney. Each representative bartender will take up a guest residency at one bar for three long hours of wild cocktail making, hospitality and innovative drink creations.

Punters will be able to get an intimate (and free) cocktail session with bartenders from the likes of: Sips (Barcelona), the third best bar in the world; Alquímico (from Cartagena, Colombia), the tenth best bar in the world; and Hanky Panky (Mexico City), the thirteenth best bar in the world – along with representatives from Rome, Buenos Aires, Singapore, Athens, the United States, Thailand and more. Everything will go down within the glittering halls of the Maybe Group's venues, with the action kicking off at Maybe Sammy, Dean and Nancy on 22, The Strand Rooftop, and Sammy Junior.

All these events will be free to attend on a first in, first served kinda basis, where you buy your own drinks. The full program is set to be released in early March. You can head to Maybe Sammy’s Insta, or check out their website for each and every emerging detail.

It’s time to get thirsty, folks.

