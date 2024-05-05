Ever lost something at an airport? Sydney Airport’s annual Lost Property Auction proves you’re definitely not alone. This year, more than 2,500 unclaimed items found at Sydney Airport in the past year – from luxury jewellery and laptops to a jaffle maker and even a leaf blower – will be auctioned off for charity, with bids starting at just $10.

Bag a bargain and do your bit to raise money for a good cause – all money raised will go to the Harding Miller Education Foundation, which grants four-year scholarships to high-school girls experiencing disadvantage who demonstrate high academic potential.

The auction has begun, and it runs until Sunday, May 12 (that's Mother's Day, in case you want to try to find something nice for Mum).

So what sort of loot is up for grabs this year? The 2024 Sydney Airport Lost Property Auction includes:

320+ jewellery items

300+ headphones & earbuds

200+ watches

200+ sunglasses

150+ laptops

120+ bottles of alcohol

100+ phones and tablets

an electric scooter

a framed and autographed photo of Lionel Messi

a massage table

a wedding dress

a jaffle maker

a leaf blower

a Star Wars Storm Trooper voice activated helmet, a Darth Vader helmet and a collection of lightsabers

+ loads more

Basically, something for everyone!

Photograph: Supplied | Sydney Airport Lost Property Auction | Hayden Buchanan

Not only could you bag something at a fraction of the cost price, but you could help a young woman in need.

“It’s great to see these unclaimed items find new homes while also supporting a charity that’s offering comprehensive scholarships to help level the playing field for high-school girls facing disadvantage," says Josh Clements, Sydney Airport General Manager of Corporate Affairs.

2020–2023 scholarship recipient, Sapphire Truong (now 18), is in her first year of uni, enrolled in a Bachelor of Applied Health. Truong says the support she received over the last four years of high school through the Harding Miller Foundation scholarship has been life changing. "As the daughter of a refugee, the scholarship opened up doors I never thought were possible, giving me the opportunity to attend tutoring, school excursions and events and get resources that would have otherwise been out of reach for me.”

This annual auction has raised a heck of a lot of money over the years. “Our lost property auction is one of our most important charity events and with $1.6 million raised since 2013 it’s clear the public love nabbing a bargain in support of a worthy cause,” says Josh Clements, Sydney Airport General Manager of Corporate Affairs.

To check out the full catalogue of 2024 Sydney Airport Lost Property Auction items that you can bid on, head over here.

N.B. Sydney Airport makes clear that lost checked bags are handled by airlines and are not included in the auctions. People searching for lost baggage should contact their airline directly.

