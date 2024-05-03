We got a sneak peek at the epic surf park at Sydney Olympic Park – here's what to expect

It’s a rare and magical thing to find yourself surfing perfectly arching unbroken waves under the moonlight, with just one other surfer by your side. Rare, but not impossible – since this is where Time Out Sydney’s Video Editor Rebecca Hegedus found herself yesterday evening, during a very special sneak peek at Urbnsurf Sydney.



I use Reb as the example because she can actually surf. Meanwhile, myself and Melissa Woodley (Travel and News Editor for Time Out Australia) were over in what’s known as The Bays, progressing at a phenomenal rate thanks to expert tuition from our coaches.

Photograph: Winnie Stubbs | Time Out Sydney

During the 90-minute session at Sydney’s first wave park, Claire, Ryan and Ben coached us on our pop-up technique, and got us out on the water surfing consistently clean, powerful waves as the sky turned pink above us. The sun had long disappeared when – after being told three times by Ben that this wave would be my “last one” – I finally agreed to call it a day, sailing into shore and beelining for the hot shower.

Urbnsurf launched in Melbourne in 2020, and after huge success, the hotly anticipated Sydney outpost is finally set to open on May 13. We were lucky enough to get a peek behind the curtain just before launch.

What is Urbnsurf Sydney like?

Essentially, Urbnsurf Sydeney is an urban beach – complete with consistent waves, a team of surf coaches, and two shore-side eateries that are worth getting wet for. One crucial difference here is the lack of sand, which should be kept front of mind when toppling off your board into the shallows.

“We don’t compare ourselves to the ocean, we’re totally different. We’re a training ground,” says Hayley Wallace from Urbnsurf, as we sit down for dinner afterwards.

And she’s right. I’ve spent an embarrassing number of hours humiliating myself in the ocean, and within one hour at Urbnsurf I was riding unbroken waves: something I haven’t done since I was 13 and fearless.

Of course, our experience was unique. Generally, you won’t find yourselves here with no other guests, but one crucial difference between Urbnsurf and the ocean is that surfer numbers are limited, meaning more waves per person. Group sizes for beginner surfers at The Bays are generally capped at a maximum of 16 surfers, with an estimated 10 to 12 waves per person per session. For the more advanced board riders like Reb, surfing sessions on the advanced waves are capped at around four people per session – affording you an estimated 18 waves for every hour spent in the water.

Photograph: Winnie Stubbs | Time Out Sydney

How big is Urbnsurf Sydey?

The entire complex occupies 3.6 hectares of land on the corner of Sydney Olympic Park, and is designed to accommodate up to 1,000 visitors every day. As well as the world-class wave park, there’s also a swimming pool, skate pad and health and wellness centre on site, plus two food outlets from the people who brought you Potts Point stalwart The Butler, CBD hotspot Bopp and Tone and North Sydney’s beautifully executed indoor-outdoor diner Rafi.

Where is Urbnsurf Sydney?

Urbnsurf Sydney is located at Sydney Olympic Park.

What are the Urbnsurf Sydney opening hours?

If you’re into the idea of a sunrise, sunset or late-night surf, you’re in luck; Urbnsurf Sydney will open at 6am every day of the week, closing at 10pm Sunday through Thursday, and at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Photograph: Winnie Stubbs | Time Out Sydney

When does Urbnsurf Sydney open?

Urbnsurf Sydney is set to open in on Monday, May 13, and sessions for the opening week have already sold out.

“We’ve been enjoying a lot of team surfs while we can,” Hayley tells us.

You can learn more and book your session over here.





Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, things to do and travel inspo, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED:

Ready to ride the ocean? These are Sydney’s best beaches.

Prefer your aquatic activities without a board? These are Sydney’s best outdoor swimming pools.

And these are the best ocean pools in the city.