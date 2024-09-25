Move over Moo Deng – Sydney has its own cute-as-hell pygmy hippo calf

Calling all hippo fans: if your social media feeds are filled with pictures of a small, slightly slimy creature, you’re not alone. Moo Deng – the tiny pygmy hippo calf from Thailand – has captured the hearts of animal lovers the world over. And if you’re considering booking a flight to Bangkok to see the silly little animal in the flesh, hold fire. It turns out, there’s an equally adorable pygmy hippo calf right here in Sydney – she’s the only one in Australia, and you can meet her by paying a visit to Sydney’s harbourside zoo.

Born on January 16 2024, Lololi (pronounced Lol-ol-i), was revealed to the adoring public on World Hippo Day (a thing) on February 15, 2024. Weighing just 4kg when she was born, the teensy little thing has been gaining weight at a rapid pace, now thriving at a hefty 60kg.

Photograph: Supplied | Taronga Zoo

Now eight months old, Lololi has recently moved into a deeper pool at Taronga’s Rainforest Trail, where she spends her days swimming around after a daily morning shower from her keepers – who potentially have the most-envied job in Sydney.

And while we’re not at liberty to choose which of these world-famous baby hippos is cuter, we’re willing to go on record claiming Lololi to have the cuter name. While Moo Deng means “bouncy pork” in Thai, Lololi is a West African term meaning "there is always love."



You can plan your trip to Taronga to see little Lololi IRL over here.





