We’ve counted days, we’ve counted miles, and now many months later, Taylor Swift has finally landed in Australia (the star is now just south of the border in Melbourne!). The Eras Tour is such a big deal that transport authorities are running hundreds of extra trains and buses to Sydney Olympic Park. Ms Swift’s show gear has just started arriving in Melbourne, so now it’s time for Sydneysiders who are lucky enough to have nabbed tickets to plan the details of our long night out at Sydney's Accor Stadium.

When is Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Sydney?

Tay Tay will take to the stage at Accor Stadium (after hitting Melbourne up for three shows) for her first Sydney Eras Tour concert on Friday, February 23. She will also perform on February 24, 25 and 26 before heading to Singapore to sing her heart out for a whole SIX shows.

What time will Taylor Swift come on stage?

All gates to Accor Stadium will open at 4.30pm... for those people who are reaaaaally keen to get in early to secure some merch. However, every single seat at the Sydney nights of the Eras Tour is assigned, which means there’s no point rocking up super early to get a spot in the (non-existent) mosh pit. Besides, there are several ways to buy Eras Tour merch before the shows.

The music will kick off at 6.20pm, with pop princess Sabrina Carpenter as the opening act. We can’t be 100 per cent sure exactly what time Taylor will come on stage, but all signs point to around 7.30pm or 8pm at the latest.

What can I bring to Taylor Swift Sydney?

There are specific rules for what you can and can’t bring to Taylors Eras Tour in Sydney. Here are the main things to remember:

You can bring:

One bag with a maximum of two compartments, smaller than A4 size. It doesn’t need to be clear, in case you were wondering.

Friendship bracelets (of course), but you're meant to wear them on your arms!

A rain poncho

A portable charger smaller than the size of your phone

Sunscreen, but not the aerosol kind

A sealed, clear, soft plastic water bottle no larger than 600ml

You can’t bring:

Outside food

Umbrellas

D-rings or carabiners for friendship bracelets

Signs bigger than 28 x 45cm

Studded jewellery (sorry Rep girlies)

Metal or hard plastic containers

Are there any Taylor Swift Sydney tickets left?

This won’t come as a shock to anyone, but demand for Taylor Swift tickets has been through the roof (and into the stratosphere, at this point). A limited number of new Taylor Swift tickets went on sale at 4pm on Tuesday, February 13, but we believe they were snapped up. Aside from the new tickets, re-sale through Ticketek Marketplace is your best bet – be wary of scams on other platforms!

What’s the full setlist for the Eras Tour?

The Eras Tour has a setlist like no other, spanning a staggering three hours (and 44 songs). Since the tour has already been travelling around the world, we mostly know what to expect, save for some nightly ‘surprise songs’. Here’s the Eras Tour setlist for Australia:

‘Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince’ ‘Cruel Summer’ ‘The Man’ ‘You Need to Calm Down’ ‘Lover’ ‘The Archer’ ‘Fearless’ ‘You Belong With Me’ ‘Love Story’ ‘’Tis the Damn Season’ ‘Willow’ ‘Marjorie’ ‘Champagne Problems’ ‘Tolerate It’ ‘Ready For It?’ ‘Delicate’ ‘Don’t Blame Me’ ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ ‘Enchanted’ ‘22’ ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together’ ‘I Knew You Were Trouble’ ‘All Too Well (10-Minute Version)’ ‘The 1’ ‘Betty’ ‘The Last Great American Dynasty’ ‘August’ ‘Illicit Affairs’ ‘My Tears Ricochet’ ‘Cardigan’ ‘Style’ ‘Blank Space’ ‘Shake it Off’ ‘Wildest Dreams’ ‘Bad Blood’ ‘Tim McGraw’ ‘Lavender Haze’ ‘Anti-Hero’ ‘Midnight Rain’ ‘Vigilante Shit’ ‘Bejeweled’ ‘Mastermind’ ‘Karma’

Who will be supporting Taylor in Sydney? Are there any extra tickets left?

Singer-songwriter Sabrina Carpenter will be supporting Taylor on the Aussie leg of the Eras Tour. She's best known for hit songs 'Nonsense', 'Feather' and 'On My Way'. On Tuesday, February 13, a new batch of tickets dropped for the Sydney shows – as expected, they were snapped up quickly and sold out within hours. The tickets on sale were for seats with partially obscured views.

ALSO RECOMMENDED: