No more Ghost Buses: Sydney’s bus system is getting a major $139.5 million upgrade

Buses – love them when they come on time, hate 'em when they don't. A bad bus service can really muck up your day. Late last year, the Bus Industry Taskforce released a report highlighting the issues with the bus transport system in NSW – and turns out, most of the state’s worst bus routes are concentrated in Western Sydney. In response, the NSW government has announced a $139.5 million boost set to create more reliable, accessible services for passengers across Sydney, with a major focus on the west. Here’s what we know so far...

In an announcement made last week, the government confirmed that they’d be injecting big bucks into the state’s bus network, with the 2024-25 budget allocating $91 million towards a bus system upgrade program that aims to “deliver major improvements for commuters”. AKA: the largest bus overhaul in the state’s history.

The program will involve tech to eliminate “ghost buses” (buses that run late with inaccurate tracking updates causing confusion for commuters) and improvements to on-board communication through screens and audio announcements.

As Western Sydney is a focus, the government has claimed that “Western Sydney communities will benefit from more buses, more often” – through the introduction of more services, new routes and a fleet of zero emission buses.

The government’s outlined aims include increasing the frequency and service hours for many existing routes, providing more bus connections to train and Metro stations to help reduce congestion, and delivering new routes to connect passengers with employment hubs, shops and schools.





Photograph: Supplied | Transport for NSW



“These are modest upgrades that will make a major difference to passengers across NSW, while continuing our transition to net zero public transport and driving local jobs and manufacturing in the emission-free bus sector,” NSW Premier Chris Minns explained.

The announcement comes following the government’s promise to commit $1.9 billion to upgrade Western Sydney's transport systems, which will focus on preparing the area for Sydney Metro West (set to open in 2032) and rolling out the Parramatta Light Rail system.

“Combined with our budget commitments to Metro West and Parramatta Light Rail, we’re covering all bases when it comes to connected, reliable public transport in Western Sydney,” explained Deputy Premier and Minister for Western Sydney Prue Car.



For more insights into the government's plans for Sydney, read our interview with Premier Minns over here.

