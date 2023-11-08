Time Out says

Stop by Parramatta Road’s new late-night Indian diner for tandoori chicken wings, a chip butty with butter chicken gravy, and curry plates with all the trimming

Brendan King says his nanna never cooked while he was growing up, and instead always remembers his grandpa in the kitchen, preparing spiced tandoori wings and fiery pork vindaloo. Derrel’s – the new late-night Indian diner by Public Hospitality (also Maybe Sammy, El Primo Sanchez) and Baba’s Place Creative (a new hospo creative agency by the Baba’s team) – is named after King’s grandpa, and is a nostalgic ode to his food and the dishes that King loves to cook and eat himself.

Prior to Derrel's, King sharpened his knife skills at Baba’s Place in Marrickville, a venue that’s big on celebrating Sydney’s suburban multicultural cuisine. The fact that Derrel’s is inspired by King’s time growing up in an Anglo-Indian household feels like a natural, delicious progression.

The colourful, retro-looking space – found on Parramatta Road in Camperdown – features a bright-pink counter, menus printed on Woman’s Weekly covers from the ’80s, vintage upcycled furniture and a framed Roy Keane Manchester United Jersey on the wall. We dig it.

And when we say Derrel’s is late-night, we mean it – the eatery is open until 2am on the weekends, and King wants it to be the place people stop by for their end-of-night salty fix.

Derrel’s succinct menu includes snacks; kathi rolls (Indian-style wraps); curry plates served with rice, roti, lime, onion and chutneys; plus sides, sweets and drinks. We love the sounds of the tandoori chicken wings made from King’s grandpa’s recipe; the “chip putty” with added butter chicken gravy; and veggie curry with a side of coriander and green chilli chutney. Pair that with a “thumbs up spider” or a mango lassi, and we reckon you’ll leave pretty stoked.

