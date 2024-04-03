NSW's Blue Mountains have been ranked third "happiest" place to hike in the whole world

We take a look at why people are unlikely to feel blue while hiking in the Blue Mountains

If you’re lucky enough to have spent time hiking through the Blue Mountains National Park, the news that this area hosts some of the happiest hikers in the world will come as no surprise. According to a recent AI analysis, the spectacular mountainous region just outside of Sydney is third on a global list of the happiest places on Earth to hike. Makes sense, considering the beautiful nature, and the range of tracks suitable for all levels (as opposed to gruelling trails only fit for Bear Grylls-like adventurers).

The analysis was carried out by UK-based travel company Inghams, who used smile-recognition software to analyse hundreds of Instagram posts and determine which walking trails are home to the most smiles. The data was used to determine overall enjoyment scores for each hiking area, with the Blue Mountains scoring an overall enjoyment score of 89.38. While the Instagram assessment isn't a flawless method of analysis – perhaps more reflective of the amount of people keen to hit the gram than the actual level of joy provoked – we’re happy to agree that a hike in the Blue Mountains is a pretty jolly day out. The vast, World Heritage-listed area is home to some of the best hikes in NSW, ranging from tropical waterfall treks to a two-day hike across spectacular clifftops.

Time Out's very own Avril Treasure is one happy hiker who recently completed Pierces Pass to Blue Gum Forest, camping in the Acacia Flat campground. "The same bushwalk my dad took my brother and I on when we were little!" she says. "It was about 10 kilometres of walking for each of the two days. Lots of steps, creek swims, card games and top-tier snacks. Many leeches, but many more laughs."

Photograph: Supplied |NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service

Where are the other super-happy hiking spots? England’s South West Coast Path – which traces 1,014 km of rugged coastline – came in at number one, and another English walk (the Thames Path) scored second place. The Blue Mountains was the only region in Oceania to make the list, with other walks reportedly triggering a grin located across Europe, America, Africa and beyond.

Keen for a smiley hike? Here’s our guide to the best walks in the Blue Mountains (including some short ones if you don't have time to camp overnight).

