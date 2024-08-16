ICYMI, Sister Act has graced Sydney. The hit musical is playing at the Capitol Theatre until October and – check out our review – it's a joyful experience. If you're an out-of-towner looking for somewhere to stay, or a Sydneysider wanting to make a staycation of it, consider this heavenly package being offered up by the Kimpton Margot hotel. The package includes a delicious pre-show meal at Luke’s Kitchen, tickets to the show, and an indulgent stay.

Borrowing just enough from the movie starring Whoopi Goldberg, Sister Act's talented cast is led by the divine Casey Donovan, who plays the quick-witted disco diva Deloris to perfection. (Yes, Casey just won the People’s Choice Award for Best Performance in a Musical for & Juliet in our inaugural Time Out Sydney Arts & Culture Awards!)

If this sounds like a nun (sorry, fun) night out, you can extend the experience by taking advantage of the Kimpton Margot's Sister Act package: overnight accommodation at this heritage-listed art deco hotel on Pitt Street, a pre-theatre dining experience (your choice of one, two or three courses) at Luke’s Kitchen within the hotel (yes, it’s helmed by top chef Luke Mangan), and two A-Reserve tickets to the show at the Capitol Theatre, which is just a short walk away from the hotel.

This package is available from August 14 to October 27 to coincide with the Sydney leg of the musical. You can find out more about the Kimpton Margot/Sister Act package or book, here.

Go with your girlfriends. Take your mum. Do something special for date night. Heaven-sent? We think so!

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Sydney newsletter for more news, travel inspo and activity ideas, straight to your inbox.

Read our in-depth review of Sister Act, the musical over here.