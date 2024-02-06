Time Out says

Whoopi Goldberg had us laughing in the (church) aisles with her epic performance in the 1992 movie Sister Act, and now it's time to do it all again – with more pizzazz! Praise be, the hilarious and heavenly stage musical inspired by the cult flick is finally heading Down Under. After receiving all the praise and five Tony award nominations on Broadway, Sister Act will be hitting up London’s West End (again) in May this year before touring Sydney's Capitol Theatre in August and Melbourne’s Regent Theatre in November.

The story follows the story of Deloris, a quick-witted disco diva who witnesses a murder and must go into witness protection – of all places, she winds up in a holy covenant, and must don the habit along with the nuns who reside there. Her difficult journey of adjusting to sisterly life and reviving the covenant’s choir is what brings all the fun and humour to this show.

With songs inspired by Motown, soul and disco, the musical is known as an all round feel-good show, and this is the first time it’s gracing Australian shores. Lucky us!

This production from John Frost for Crossroads Live still has to do its thing in the UK before we get to bask in all its glory, so all the official details like the cast list, ticketing and specific dates still remain a mystery. Stay tuned for updates, but in the meantime you can join the waitlist for tickets before they go on sale on February 29.

