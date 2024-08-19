One of Sydney's best restaurants has become more accessible thanks to a $100 express lunch

The words "Bennelong" and "budget friendly" aren't likely to end up in the same sentence often. Bennelong, after all, is one of Sydney's finest restaurants – set in the one of the sails of the Sydney Opera House. But on Fridays during August and September, Bennelong just got a whole lot more accessible – thanks to The Friday House Lunch.

You can make a booking at Bennelong restaurant for an express lunch on Fridays this month for a reasonable $100 per head. Start your meal with two moreish bar snacks, which pair perfectly with the included glass of Tasmania’s Arras Blanc de Blancs Sparkling Wine.

For mains, you get your choice of something from an à la carte menu. We tried the pretty-as-a-picture wild-caught fish with broad beans, fennel, pea shoots, capers, whole lemon puree and Beurre Blanc, which looked almost too beautiful to eat. We also tried the Aged Kurobuta pork with brassicas, green apple and smoked trotter jus. Yum!

There are also duck, veal and vegetarian mains available. And, of course, you’re more than welcome to add anything (entrée? dessert?) you fancy from the main menu.

Sure, $100 a head is not exactly a budget lunch – but when you're talking Bennelong, and food by executive chef Peter Gilmore and head chef Rob Cockerill, it's a pretty great deal. Especially because, as well as the divine food, you also get to drink in that gorgeous view of the sparkling harbour in Sydney's most iconic building.

We tried the express lunch on a bright, blue-skied Friday arvo. And we couldn’t have asked for a more special start to the weekend: friends sharing fabulous food in a fantastic venue.

