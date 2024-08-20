Hold onto your cowboy hats because singer-songwriter (and Nicole Kidman’s other half) Keith Urban is returning to Australia to perform for one night on Tuesday, September 3 – at the The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre, a small Chinese-restaurant slash pub in one of Sydney's coolest suburbs, Marrickville.

Urban, purveyor of soulful songs and soulful eyes, will be in Sydney to kick off the celebrations for the release of his new album High, which drops on September 20. And he's teaming up with The Betoota Advocate for this intimate night of music and conversation called 'Ridin’ High' at Bob Hawke's. But here's the catch: you can't just purchase a ticket – you can only take a chance at getting in via an online ballot.

Not only will Urban perform live in this intimate space where Paul Kelly once performed, he’ll also sit down for a chinwag with the funny folks from The Betoota Advocate, which is known for its satirical take on the news. And if that’s not enough, one lucky attendee will walk away with a rib-eye steak from the meat tray raffle, with all proceeds raised going to Landcare Australia.

As for the new album, Urban explains, “High is all about living in the moment, connecting with others, and reflecting on life. What makes you ‘high’ can mean different things for different people. For me, it’s my family, my friends, and the pure joy of playing live.”

And Editor of The Betoota Advocate, Clancy Overell, adds, “The Betoota Advocate takes great pride in playing host to Keith Urban’s homecoming performance. Our newspaper has been following Keith’s meteoric rise through the international country music scene. We have been playing his new album in the newsroom and the general consensus amongst our staff is that he’s still got it.”

Kate Sorensen, The Bob Hawke Beer & Leisure Centre, says welcoming Keith Urban into the venue for an intimate gig will be "extra special". “While it’s not his hometown of Caboolture [in Queensland], we know Keith will feel the warmth of a Marrickville welcome, as he gifts us with his incredible talent on what’s sure to be a memorable night.”

Can’t wait to see Urban? You’re in luck! He’s just dropped the music video for his latest single, Go Home W U, featuring Lainey Wilson, which has live footage from this year’s CMA Music Festival.

Want in? Get in on the online ballot!

