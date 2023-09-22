While we know we have some sweet accommodation options (both luxe and more affordable) in Sydney and New South Wales, only one Australian hotel made it into this year's World’s 50 Best Hotels list, and we've got to admit, the win is well deserved. In news that has got us brimming with pride (by association), Brisbane property the Calile Hotel has scored a spot on the global list and, we must say, this place truly deserves it.

Stacking up against some seriously impressive resorts, hotels, palaces(!) and chalets around the globe, the Calile, which you'll find in Brisbane’s Fortitude Valley, has scored an outstanding 12th place in the line-up.

While you might not immediately associate Brissie with luxury (no shade, guys), the Calile Hotel has made its mark since opening in 2018, drawing in well-heeled clientele from all over the world to the River City. There’s a lot to love about the Calile, with its distinct architecture that perfectly marries curved concrete with pops of tropical lushness. You’ll find a palm tree perched against sleek brickwork at every turn, courtesy of the genius design acumen of firm Richards and Spence. Not to mention that pool you would have seen on Instagram, or the Hellenika restaurant.

The top spot on the global list went to 18th-century villa Passalacqua in Moltrasio, which sits on the edge of Lake Como and sounds appropriately lush. Second place went to the Rosewood Hong Kong, which towers sky high in the hustle and bustle of Kowloon. Coming in third is the epic Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, which is known for offering peace amongst the non-stop action of the city.

Here’s the full top 10 from the World's 50 Best Hotels list:

Passalacqua, Moltrasio Rosewood Hong Kong Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River The Upper House, Hong Kong Aman Tokyo La Mamounia, Marrakech Soneva Fushi, Maldives One&Only Mandarina, Puerto Vallarta Four Seasons Firenze, Florence Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

If you want to spend a couple of summer nights booked in at the Calile, you'd better get in quick, because their vacancy rate is set to plummet now that it's considered up there with the best in the world. See the full World's 50 Best Hotels list, here.